Look inside Amazon's Fulfillment Centre where robots roam

AFTER getting an inside look at an Amazon Fulfillment Centre, it's easy to understand why businesses choose to work with the company.

Amazon has more than 175 Fulfillment Centres across the world, including two in Australia.

The BFI4 centre in Kent is just one of more than 100 in the United States and the enormity of the operation hits you as soon as you enter the 250,000sqm building.

There are robots, conveyor belts, picking and packing stations and trucks ready to get order after order out to customers.

This particular centre employees 2000 people and only handles products 18-inches or smaller. Other Fulfillment Centres process larger items.

Amazon BFI4 Fulfillment Centre in Kent.

The idea is to easily connect sellers to millions of customers, as well take the stress out of the shipment process.

The centres allow sellers on the Amazon platform to have their customers' orders fulfilled by Amazon.

They will store, pick, pack and ship products on behalf of the businesses.

As you can imagine it saves sellers valuable time and money, which allows them to focus on other aspects of their business.

Amazon BFI4 Fulfillment Centre in Kent. The robots at work.

But it isn't only humans who are part of this process, robots also play a part in getting your package to you.

It is highly automated process from the moment you hit confirm on your computer until it arrives in your mailbox.

And, seeing the operation in person at the Fulfillment Centre makes you appreciate how much work and technology goes into Amazon getting your products to you in such a short time frame.

From the minute you press send on an order, to it being packed into a truck ready to be transported to a delivery partner is about 30 minutes.

Amazon BFI4 Fulfillment Centre in Kent.

When a customer places and order with Amazon, it's not an employee who searches for the products amongst the millions which are stored in the centre - instead it is a small orange robot on wheels who finds it, brings it to an employee where it is then packed, scanned and shipped off.

Amazon's two Fulfillment Centres in Australia are located in Dandenong, Melbourne and its latest facility in Moorebank, Sydney.

The first facility opened late last year and Sydney's opened just last month to continuing growing product selection in Australia.