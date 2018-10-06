Menu
An alleged member of the Southside gang.
Crime

Inside Brisbane’s Southside Gang

by Chris Clarke
6th Oct 2018 8:02 AM
LIFE in the Southside Gang is one of hardship, its members will tell you.

They don't steal luxury European cars at night because they want to. They do it because they have to, one teenage boy said this week.

The hundred-plus kids and young adults affiliated with the "Southside" group were raised in Woodridge, Logan Central and Kingston.

But life as a child in those suburbs isn't your average upbringing.

"The people judging us have no idea of our lives," one member said.

"We have had the hardest upbringings, grew up on the streets, lost loved ones and turned to drugs."

 

Alleged members of the gang.
Pictures: Supplied
The need for sympathy seems to be the group's most common denominator.

Even as a young officer struggles to overcome monumental injuries allegedly suffered at the hands of two of the gang's "associates", Southside groupies still think they are the victims.

Constable Peter McAulay.
"(Police) should help us, not lock us up, but they treat us like scum especially (the 16-year-old boy charged with attempted murder).

"We have both suffered a lot off pain they should try to help the kids."

An up-and-coming member of the group told News Queensland that the incident involving Const McAulay was "just another day" for them, seemingly in an attempt to paint himself and his mates as hardened criminals.

Regardless of the perceptions shared by these children, the State Government and police have made their disdain for the group clear.

With new methods - including vehicle immobilising technology to stop stolen cars - expected to be discussed by all of the nation's police commissioners in the coming weeks, only time will tell how long the Southside movement will last.

brisbane crime southside gang

