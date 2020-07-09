Inside the allegations against high-profile lawyer

Moloney MacCallum Abdelshahied Lawyers directo Campbell MacCallum leaves Southport Courthouse yesterday. It was the first time he appeared in public after being charge with possession of dangerous drugs. Picture: Scott Powick

Moloney MacCallum Abdelshahied Lawyers directo Campbell MacCallum leaves Southport Courthouse yesterday. It was the first time he appeared in public after being charge with possession of dangerous drugs. Picture: Scott Powick

CAMPBELL MacCallum is the second criminal lawyer at his Southport-based firm to be charged as part of a long running investigation by the Crime and Corruption Commission.

Mr MacCallum, one of the Gold Coast most well-known solicitors, was on Monday charged with possession of dangerous drugs.

Police will allege a small amount of cocaine was found in his Burleigh Heads home during a raid by the CCC.

The CCC has been investigating the high-profile law firm Moloney MacCallum Abdelshahied Lawyers for months.

Solicitor Campbell MacCallum told the Bulletin he “faced things front on”. Photo: Scott Powick

In a text message to the Bulletin on Wednesday, Mr MacCallum said: "I'm all right. I face things front on. I eventually had to come to work. May as well today."

The message was followed by a man-shrugging emoji.

Mr MacCallum's lawyer Bill Potts, of Potts Lawyers, said they were still gathering evidence and declined to comment further.

In March, solicitor Shaune Irving spent the night in the watchhouse after he was arrested by officers from the CCC.

Shaune Irving, who previously worked at Moloney MacCallum Abdelshahied Lawyers, was charged with perjury and making a false declaration earlier this year. Picture: AAP

He was charged with perjury and making a false declaration. Irving denies any wrongdoing.

Irving started work with the firm on the Gold Coast before moving to run the Ipswich office.

At the time of his charge Mr MacCallum launched an internal investigation and said he was taking the matter "very seriously". Irving has since left the company.

"The alleged offences have no connection to our firm nor his conduct as a lawyer … notwithstanding the alleged offences were not done in the course of his employment nor have any connection to our firm," Mr MacCallum said at the time.

Mr MacCallum told the Bulletin after Irving had been charged that a warrant was issued on the firm for documents.

They hand-delivered a number of files in March.

The firm's former staff, clients and current staff have been questioned by authorities.

The focus has been unclear.

Mr MacCallum has made a number of himself representing high-profile clients, including members of the Barbaro family. Picture: Jerad Williams

The CCC declined to comment on Wednesday.

Mr MacCallum has made a name for himself after representing a number of high-profile clients, including double murderer Lionel Patea, members of the Barbaro family and professional rugby league players.

Police prosecutors have told the Bulletin about their professional opinion of the criminal lawyer, known for his tactics and "stunts" in the courtroom.

Mr MacCallum brought the controversial anti-consorting laws under scrutiny when he successfully fought a charge against Harley Barbaro.

He argued the consorting notice issues was incorrectly given, forcing the State Government to appeal to the Supreme Court.

Mr MacCallum with Harley Barbaro at Southport Courthouse last year. Picture: Jerad Williams

The lawyer also brought police conduct under scrutiny in July last year when he defended Jeffrey Andrew Willis. Willis was charged with hindering an ambulance officer and public nuisance.

He was at the scene where his best friend Noah Fellows had fallen from a balcony. Police tasered Willis after he behaved in a distressed manner.

Mr Fellows later died.

"Police turn up and they completely escalate the situation and aggravate a person who is clearly emotional and under stress," Mr MacCallum said at the time.

"That's when it becomes dangerous in these situations."

Heavily tattooed and with a muscular build, Mr MacCallum is a well-established part of the Southport courthouse.

Criminal lawyer Campbell MacCallum in a photo posted on social media.

Known for sharp suits, matching his glasses frames to his outfit and a love of pink ties, Mr MacCallum is considered one of the more flamboyant lawyers.

Last year he overhauled the inside of his office choosing to paint it all black and decking it out with a pink couch, loud Versace rug and lamps fashioned to look like guns.

Mr MacCallum has used a Louis Vuitton phone case. He is known to have his suits tailored and get a haircut in his office.

Mr MacCallum in his pimped out his office. Picture: Jerad Williams

In 2018 the firm stopped doing work for Legal Aid clients, instead choosing to focus on high-profile clients including bikies, professional sports people and Instagram models.

His own Instagram has placed him in the spotlight, including posting photos of himself wearing a pink cowboy hat and shorts. He has also posted pictures with his arms around clients.

On Instagram seven weeks ago Mr MacCallum posted a picture of himself and client Harley Barbaro, an alleged Mongols bikie gang member, with the caption: "Someone has to defend our rights. We will do it on our own."

Mr MacCallum posted this picture on Instagram.

With offices just across from court, it is not unusual to see Mr MacCallum, and an entourage from his firm, walk clients from their office to court.

The firm has been engaged in a strong marketing campaign on social media urging people not to speak to police.

Their business cards proclaim in all capital letters: "Don't speak to the police."

Even those cards are controversial - made out of a strong metal.

Former partner of the firm, Andrew Moloney became a magistrate in 2017.

Attempts to contact Mr MacCallum's current business partner Antontonious Abdelshahied were unsuccessful.

Mr MacCallum attended the prestigious Nudgee College and tried a professional rugby career in the UK before returning to practice law.

