Broncos Club
News

Inside the Broncos Leagues Club’s $6m makeover

by Nic Darveniza
11th Oct 2019 6:17 AM
THE Broncos Leagues Club in Red Hill has received a $6 million makeover to reinvent itself as one of Brisbane's finest dining and entertainment destinations.

The facelift is the most significant in the club's 31-year history, with the opening of a new al fresco cafe, the Courtyard, and new restaurant, The Grill, two of the notable changes.

 

Food and beverage attendant Alyse Kilpatrick, serves a Gin bramble, and Brook Baillie, Executive chef presents the Grain feed Black Angus rib on the bone from Granchester, in the Broncos Club. Picture: Steve Pohlner

 

The facilities update include a new entrance and reception area fitting with the all-new Broncos Wall of Fame celebrating the club's greatest heroes.

Even the club's name has been reimagined, as the Broncos Club.

Executive Chef Brook Bailie says members are right to be excited to return after six months of renovations.

 

 

 

 

"The differences are profound, to be quite honest," he said.

"The decor, the atmosphere and ambience - they have really brought the club into the 21st century.

"We'll be pushing the food and service and experience to the next level.

"The change is truly night and day."

The club will host an exclusive opening ceremony on Sunday morning with members of the club's new Wall of Fame, current and former players and VIP members.

