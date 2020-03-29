Inside wild party where virus spread

Social distancing appeared to be the last thing on the mind of a group of revellers who attended a Bondi Beach party earlier this month.

Pictures from the Tropicana event, which took place at Bucket List bar, show masses of people dancing, kissing and hugging.

Event organisers told attendees to dress to impress and get ready to "release your inner Caribbean dancer" for the upcoming "12 hours of power".

"This time we decided to move to one of the most famous beach in the world, BONDI BEACH at the Bucket List," the organisers wrote ahead of the March 15 event.

"You can get the best view, best people and not silly restriction over the bar, please, get colourful."

Attendees were told to get ready for ‘12 hours of power’. Picture: Back To Boogie Wonderland/Facebook

The partygoers appeared completely unaware of, or perhaps even confused by, advice given out by Scott Morrison that same afternoon to practice social distancing and stay 1.5 metres away from other people.

"The national information campaign is already running with information that will be available to all Australians, but it's pretty straightforward. A metre and a half. We're about a metre and a half away. Ensuring that, you know, you refrain from that sort of physical contact, which might be the handshake or even something a bit more intimate unless you're with your close family and friends. It's all common sense.," the PM said.

Since then the government has moved to help spread their message about social distancing and clear up confusion especially among younger people who may not see traditional media.

Just under a week after the party, it revealed that a number of backpackers has been diagnosed with the virus in the Bondi area.

NSW Health said 33 people had tested positive for COVID-19, linking the outbreak to the Tropicana party and another event at Club 77 in Darlinghurst.

Last Sunday the organisers for the Bondi event urged anyone who went to the party to self isolate and watch out for symptoms of the virus.

That same afternoon Scott Morrison announced social distancing rules. Picture: Back To Boogie Wonderland/Facebook

The bar was packed wall-to-wall with attendees. Picture: Back To Boogie Wonderland/Facebook

On the same day Bucket List bar gave the same advice for attendees to watch out for symptoms it announced it was closing its doors until further notice.

The day after the party, the bar announced they had bolstered their hygiene standards along with implementing "additional activities to reduce the risk of infection".

A 27-year-old woman from France who attended the party told The Sun-Heraldthat she had contracted the virus.

"I have to tell everyone I'm positive," she said.

The woman added that she had hesitated about going to the party but "felt safe" as she was in Australia.

A number of people contracted the virus after attending the party. Picture: Back To Boogie Wonderland/Facebook

The bar has since closed. Picture: Back To Boogie Wonderland/Facebook

Just days after the party, hundreds of other people in the area were seen flouting social-distancing rules by flocking to Bondi Beach.

Mr Morrison took aim at beachgoers in an address to the nation last week.

"What we saw on the weekend at Bondi Beach would have been done innocently, but negligently done," Mr Morrison said.

"And it is important that serves as a wake-up call for the entire country to ensure they take these social distancing policies very seriously."

He said ignorance is no excuse.

"Coronavirus is not a secret. Everybody knows. It is wall-to-wall on every coverage, and every conversation happening around the country today.

Bondi Beach has since closed to the public. Picture: Rohan Kelly

"There is no excuse to say you do not know. You have to keep your healthy distance between each other. If Australians cannot do that, if they can't do that on a broader scale, they are denying the government and authorities the most important weapon we have to save lives and to save livelihoods.

"States and territories will have to take more severe responses to deal with that. We are simply appealing to people to show common sense, to respect each other and do the right thing when it comes to following these very simple rules."

Bondi Beach, along with a number of other beaches in the area, have since been closed.

