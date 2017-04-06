23°
News

Inspired by her beloved son who was murdered

Sherele Moody
| 6th Apr 2017 6:00 AM
SPEAK UP: Robyn Shelley's son Paul was murdered. She now provides bereavement support for other parents who have lost children.
SPEAK UP: Robyn Shelley's son Paul was murdered. She now provides bereavement support for other parents who have lost children. Caitlan Charles

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

PAUL Louis Summers was shot to death in the spring of 1999.

"He was simply in the wrong spot, wrong moment, wrong time," Robyn Shelley said of her 31-year-old son's death.

Paul died when three stray bullets slammed into his body while he was sleeping on a couch at a biker clubhouse in Gosford.

Despite a reward of $100,000 to help solve Paul's murder, no one has been brought to justice but Ms Shelley holds on to the hope that she will one day know who killed him and why.

In the years following Paul's murder, Ms Shelley coped the best she could, eventually finding solace through a group called The Compassionate Friends.

"I met some wonderful people who I wouldn't have otherwise known," she said of the organisation.

"These people have lost kids to drug overdoses, suicide, terminal illness - fantastic friendships have formed out of the pure hell of losing a son or a daughter."

 

Paul Louis Summers was murdered in September of 1999 when a number of bullets were fired into the front of the Gosford Chapter club house of the Rebels OMCG in West Gosford.
Paul Louis Summers was murdered in September of 1999 when a number of bullets were fired into the front of the Gosford Chapter club house of the Rebels OMCG in West Gosford. Contributed

Over the years, the global support organisation has amassed a dedicated army of selfless volunteers who have lost children, siblings or grandchildren.

While entry to the Friends comes at a sad and tragic price, it's this shared lived experience that ensures the organisation really connects with people during the most trying of times.

Like many bereaved parents before her, Ms Shelley reached a point where she wanted to turn her experience and loss into something positive and so she became a Friend.

"I decided if others could provide support, so could I," the 66-year-old Grafton resident said.

"You let the person lead the way - they want to tell you their story.

"Then they'll ask about how I got involved and I will tell them a little bit about my story.

"We never tell them to move on and get over it.

"One thing that was said to me (after Paul's murder) was 'You have three other children'. I just walked away when I heard this because one child cannot replace another child. You can't measure it like that."

Losing Paul and helping others come to terms with the death of their loved ones has given Ms Shelley a particularly poignant perspective on death.

"I've grown as a result of all this," she said.

"Death can either make or break you and your family - I decided in the early days that I would have to either sink or swim.

"I've learnt to live in the moment and not beyond that - that's what I do now."

 

'Hardest death for human beings to recover from'

YOU'RE disorientated, dizzy and can't concentrate. You feel like throwing up. Your body aches for no reason. The world around you is foggy and you struggle to make sense of even the simplest things.

This is how your body responds to the loss of a child.

Thankfully, few people in the Clarence Valley will experience what childhood grief and loss expert Dr Greg Roberts describes as the "hardest death for human beings to recover from".

It's not possible to say how many people under 18 have died in the Clarence Valley over the past few years.

But ARM Newsdesk research does show that 11 of the 2523 infants born in our region between 2010 and 2014 did not live beyond one year old.

Australian Institute of Health and Welfare data reveals vehicle accidents, perinatal or congenital health problems, cancer and drownings are the leading killers of children aged one to 14.

Suicide, vehicle accidents, poisoning and assault are the most common causes of death for young people aged 15 to 24.

Dr Greg Roberts is one of Australia's leading authorities on child mortality.

He has worked with bereaved parents for 15 years and he is now the clinical operations manager with Red Nose Grief and Loss (formerly SIDS and Kids).

Dr Roberts said our childhood mortality rate was falling thanks to a range of factors including strong education about sudden infant death syndrome prevention, excellent vaccination programs and breakthroughs in life-prolonging medicines for once-fatal diseases such as cystic fibrosis.

However, he said the sad fact was some Clarence Valley mums and dads would have to live through the trauma of losing a son or daughter and the physical and emotional impacts of that loss could still be intense many years later.

"Having a child die is above the death of a spouse as far as the level of stress and impact on a person," Dr Roberts said.

"Immediately afterwards bereaved parents will find it really hard to concentrate and to focus on things.

"They will be in shock.

"Grief itself is a normal process but if a person isn't supported it can lead to mental health problems because of the intensity.

"In society we have this expectation that grief is this step-by-step process that gets better as time passes.

"That's somewhat true but it takes a lot longer after the death of the child."

Dr Roberts said supporting families through the loss of child was about respecting space and offering practical help such as cooking meals or doing household chores.

"It's not about cocooning the parents, but it's about checking in on them, making sure they're okay and whether there are things that they need.

"But at the same time it's important not to take over."

 

Australian Institute of Health and Welfare data shows vehicle accidents, perinatal or congenital health problems, cancer and drownings are the leading killers of children aged one to 14. Suicide, vehicle accidents, poisoning and assault are the most common causes of death for young people aged 15 to 24.
Australian Institute of Health and Welfare data shows vehicle accidents, perinatal or congenital health problems, cancer and drownings are the leading killers of children aged one to 14. Suicide, vehicle accidents, poisoning and assault are the most common causes of death for young people aged 15 to 24. Think Stock

Helping sick children understand death

LEE-ANN Pedersen has been helping children come to terms with their own mortality for more than 10 years.

The 45-year-old nurse practitioner at Brisbane's Lady Cilento Children's Hospital works with Australia's sickest kids - little ones who have life-shortening chronic illnesses.

A focus on "family and honesty" underpins Ms Pedersen's approach to discussing death with her young patients.

"My job is to work with how the family operates," she said.

"I respect the family's wishes and how their philosophies work but if the child asks me a direct question, I'm not going to lie to them."

Ms Pedersen said her job was hard but it was also a privilege.

"We're in a very privileged position in that we get to meet families at a very vulnerable time and we are just one small part of the puzzle," she said.

"We can make a difference but sadly we can't change what's going to happen.

"We try to make it better for the family and the little person in the middle.

"That is what keeps you coming to work every day."

Lady Cilento Children's Hospital treats children from across northern New South Wales and Queensland.

- ARM NEWSDESK

Topics:  australian institute of health and welfare children compassionate friends death dr greg roberts family health lady cilento children's hospital lee-ann pedersen lifeline mortality red nose grief and loss sands

Melrose suspension sends clear message against violence

Melrose suspension sends clear message against violence

AFTER pleading guilty to two charges Jay Melrose was suspended from playing rugby league and all other facets of the game until October 31, 2018.

Cops keep Coffs-Clarence crime in check

Suspected truck arson at JJ Richards

Major crimes down across local area command

Inspired by her beloved son who was murdered

SPEAK UP: Robyn Shelley's son Paul was murdered. She now provides bereavement support for other parents who have lost children.

'Hardest death for human beings to recover from'

Lunchtime Ladies: Busy mums squeeze in workout

Big River Gym Lunch Ladies is a fun 30 minute work out for people in their lunch breaks with Iritana Grey and Lauren Bond.

30-minute sessions help professional mums squeeze every ounce

Local Partners

Get your career started as a volunteer

Volunteering Clarence Valley is desperate for new volunteers

HUMP DAY: Grafton's own sex-themed 'Amazing Race'

Contest promotes sexual health education as part of Youth Week

HIGHLIGHTS: Packed program for expanding festival

CEREMONY: The planting combines all things arts, earth and science across three days at Woodfordia.

The Planting is expected to grow by 25% this year

How will the new bridge impact you?

A new view of the urban landscape around the Harwood Bridge.

Meeting in Yamba to discuss affects of Harwood Bridge on community

Let your imagination run wild with artist Meagan Jacobs

EXPERT: Meagan Jacobs is doing a Plunge workshop at Kingstudio in Maclean this weekend.

Plunge Festival workshop centres on land, environment and earth.

Bickmore’s brilliant Project delivers headlines with heart

CARRIE has found her perfect groove in popular news show celebrating its 2000th episode next week.

Check into the ABC's new saga straight from the UK

Olivia Williams and Jamie Blackley star in the TV series The Halcyon.

THE Halcyon is the latest Downton Abbey-like drama to hit screens.

HIGHLIGHTS: Packed program for expanding festival

CEREMONY: The planting combines all things arts, earth and science across three days at Woodfordia.

The Planting is expected to grow by 25% this year

What's on the big screen this week

Xenia Goodwin in a scene from the movie Dance Academy: The Movie.

TWO very different TV shows get the big-screen treatment.

MKR recap: ‘Just leave me the f**k alone’

Um, your assigned subculture is hipster, not emo.

It was an epic tantrum that stole the show tonight.

Tully’s baby announcement buoys dramatic night on MKR

Sarah Tully shares her good news on My Kitchen Rules.

QUILPIE native delivered the good news on tonight’s show.

MOVIE REVIEW: new Smurfs adventure is a candy-coloured blast

A scene from the movie Smurfs: The Lost Village.

Animated action-oriented reboot is a sight for sore eyes.

Harwood Island River Front Homestead

Harwood 2465

House 4 3 10 Contact Agent

Beautifully positioned taking in a sweeping Clarence River view, this extensively renovated residence will suit a variety of buyers looking to enjoy the unique...

Time to Downsize

2B Babinda Court, Grafton 2460

House 3 2 1 AUCTION

Perfect for the downsizing baby boomers or for the people who just don't want to spend their weekends mowing lawns. Situated in a family friendly neighbourhood and...

Priced to sell!

Lot 225 Lower Coldstream Road, Calliope 2462

Rural 0 0 $179000

Comprising of 40 alluvial acres ready to put cattle straight onto, what else can you buy that gives you this value? Although a building entitlement is not...

Exceptional Potential, Convenient Location

130 Powell Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 $249,000

With Grafton properties in such high demand, you should waste no time inspecting this one. A property that is going to spark interest from investors, first home...

Vacant Land 300m to River

12 Loxton Avenue, Iluka 2466

Residential Land 652sqm block of land located an easy 300m walk to the Clarence ... $195,000

652sqm block of land located an easy 300m walk to the Clarence river. Vacant blocks like this are becoming a rarity in Iluka, so here is your chance to purchase a...

Dress circle position will satisfy the discerning buyer in Maclean

3 Ayr Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 3 4 $580,000

Maclean can offer home searchers some amazing positions within the town to enjoy the Clarence Valley lifestyle. These cherished spots become available once in a...

Premium Property Premium Location

2 Queen Lane, Iluka 2466

House 4 3 2 Auction

Situated on Iluka bay this immaculately kept home offers forest framed water views across the bay and Clarence River. A convenient, short walk to cafes, shops and...

The Natural Paradise that is Secret Hollow

Lot 11 Old Murrayville Road, Ashby 2463

House 2 1 2 Friday 5th May...

This 47 acre property affectionately known by the owners as Secret Hollow offers such privacy it has to be seen to be believed. As you cruise through the...

Position with further potential

205 Prince Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 Auction

This lovely 1940's style home offers very comfortable, practical living having had a major makeover a few years ago. Central position and set on a large 1,012m2...

Lovely Home in Great Location

27 Rogan Bridge Road, Waterview Heights 2460

House 4 2 4 $399,000

Set on an undulating 6,031sqm fully fenced block, is this lovely four bedroom home, perfect for the growing family who are after more space. Our vendors...

RBA warns on dipping into skinny housing loans

HEATED MARKET: The Reserve Bank is worried by the amount of debt Australians are prepared to take on when investing in the property market.

RBA chief warns on interest-only housing loans

FOR SALE: Sunshine Coast resort fit for royalty

LUXURIOUS SALE : Expressions of interest to buy the 361-room Novotel Twin Waters Resort are open until May 11.

Expressions of interest will be open until May 11

Toowoomba pub sold to 'larger-than-life character'

BIG SALE: Harristown's Stock Exchange Hotel has sold to a well-known hotelier.

A pub in Toowoomba has officially sold to a well-known hotelier

FOR SALE: Unique house goes on the market

FROM THE LAND: All of the materials which created this unique Pillar Valley home were taken from the property.

Clarence Valley home built entirely from materials on the property

You could have these spectacular views

Craigmore in Yamba goes up for auction

180 degree views of paradise from this apartment

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!