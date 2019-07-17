Inspired hillclimb drivers looking for new records to break

ON TRACK: The new surface on the Grafton Sporting Car Club's track at Mountainview is expected to make for reduced lap times for drivers competing in round three of the hillclimb series.

MOTORSPORT: A new surface on the Grafton Sporting Car Club's Mountainview circuit has members revved up ahead of round three of the club's hillclimb series on Sunday.

Club president Graham Merry said members were looking forward to racing on the newly-laid surface, anticipating new lap records.

"For a lot of members it will be the first time on the new surface,” he said.

"We had a round of the state titles on the track in June and even though it rained on one day of racing, the times were still good.

"The next day it was dry and the times set were absolutely fantastic.”

Merry said a lack of familiarity with the new surface had the potential to bring unwary drivers to grief.

"We're expecting a few drivers to visit the landscape, as it were, on Sunday,” he said.

"When you're used to going through a corner, but something different happens, that's when it starts to get interesting.”

Merry said 54 cars in nine classes had already entered, guaranteeing a fascinating day's racing.

"Several of our drivers who competed in the state round will be having their first club race since then,” he said.

Merry said a lot of focus will be on Ryan McSwan coming up against Nick Contojohn's Subaru WRX in the sports sedan.

"Ryan raced at Morgan Park last weekend in the historic series,” Merry said.

"If he can get his car together for this weekend his clash with Nick will be interesting.”

He said Raymond 'Todd' Wedd and his wife Kylie, racing their Mitsubishi Lancer in the four-wheel-drive turbo class are others to watch.

Merry said the Hughes Racing Team of Dick, Karl and Michael, with their two Commodores would fancy their chances in the Class 6 Group 3J Club Car class.

He said the variety of cars racing, from road-registered daily drives through to purpose-built race cars, make for great entertainment.

"Hillclimbs are a safe way for young drivers to learn to control their cars, with drivers as young as 14 years old being able to compete,” he said.

"Costs for competing are surprisingly inexpensive and you can even run with your daily drive.”

Merry said club officials would be delighted to help with the simple steps needed to obtain a CAMS licence and club membership.

Spectators watch the event for free. A canteen will provide breakfast and lunch and hot and cold drinks.