Inspired voice heading home

GRAFTON VISIT: Warren Mundine will be launching his new book at the Grafton Regional Gallery on February 23.

INDIGENOUS leader and public commentator Nyunggai Warren Mundine AO will return to his homeland, Bundjalung country, this month.

The political advisor and businessman will be special guest at the Grafton Regional Gallery for the launch of his book Warren Mundine in Black + White.

Mr Mundine's memoir reveals the intimate success story behind the man and the broader challenges this country faces, told with the rawness people have come to expect from the outspoken advocate of indigenous issues.

His inspiring journey shows there is no limit to what you can achieve.

Warren has received many honours in his lifetime, appointments and awards - an extraordinary achievement for an Aboriginal boy from 1950s South Grafton.

He was born into a world of segregation and discrimination few Australians today are truly aware of.

From the poverty of a family living in a tent beside a river, to the depths of depression and an attempted suicide, to the heights of political power as national president of the Australian Labor Party and advisor to five prime ministers, both Labor and Liberal, it is a stirring story of an indigenous family woven into the very fabric of Australia and its politics.

As one of Australia's national treasures, his memoir is an optimistic and inspirational tale, speaking to a changing Australia, answering a big question on everyone's minds: what's next? "I don't judge a nation by the worst of its history but by how it overcomes the worst of its history and by its vision for the future. And on that measure, I judge Australia well," Mr Mundine said.

All members of the public are invited to enjoy an evening with Warren Mundine on Friday, February 23 at 5.30pm presented to you courtesy of The Gallery Foundation. Bookings are preferred for catering purposes 66423177.