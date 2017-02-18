36°
Inspiring new fire and rescue recruit

Caitlan Charles
| 18th Feb 2017 12:22 PM
Mavren Predo has joined Grafton Fire and Rescue and will take part in a pilot program to fast track her training.
Mavren Predo has joined Grafton Fire and Rescue and will take part in a pilot program to fast track her training.

GRAFTON Fire and Rescue's newest recruit, Mavren Predo, is living out one her life-long dreams.

"I always wanted to (join)" she said.

"Dad was a bush fireman, so I used see him come home from fighting fires and just feel that pride for him."

Over the years, her passion continued to grow and then last year, she had the opportunity to apply for a position with Grafton Fire and Rescue.

"It was a very long, hard, mentally and physically challenging experience but it was well worth it," Ms Predo said.

"Because being in this uniform means more to me than anybody could imagine."

As part of her training, Ms Predo will take part in a pilot program in Sydney which will fast track her training to one and a half weeks.

"We normally do our training over two phases up in Armidale, instead I'm going to Sydney for one period of time and I'll do both phases in one session," she said.

When she gets back, Ms Predo will be a qualified fire fighter.

"I want to be out there with the crew, learning off them and doing what they are doing because they are amazing, supportive and welcoming," she said.

Ms Predo is also encouraging more women to join fire and rescue.

"(I want to) encourage women to take the chance and fight through something that might be hard because it's well worth it and we want more women to join."

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  fire and rescue nsw grafton fire and rescue mavren predo

