Insta-famous dog saved after thousands raised on GoFundMe

The bulldog Kenny was rushed to the vet earlier this month after ingesting water into his lungs. Contributed

A DOG, who has 14,000 followers on social media network Instagram, has had life-saving surgery, partly funded by a huge fundraising effort on GoFundMe.

The bulldog Kenny was rushed to Toowoomba Family Vets earlier this month after severely hyperventilating from ingesting water into his lungs.

He started coughing up blood and had to be placed on an oxygen machine. Mr K, as he is known on social media, also had to have 400ml of fluid removed from his lungs.

Kenny's owner, Rebekah Van Den Bergh wrote on her Facebook page called Royal Bullies she was preparing to say goodbye to the pet.

"We were going up to the vets to say goodbye to Kenny as we had no way of raising (the money) he needed," Ms Van Den Bergh said.

She said a family friend stepped in and started the GoFundMe page.

"They got some very, very sad news about a very close family member passing away and despite their world-shaking they have been a rock to us so they deserve so much love," Ms Van Den Bergh wrote.

The GoFundMe page has so far raised $4830, going towards a total medical bill of about $12,000.

Donations for the pooch rolled in from all around the world, including from people in the United States.

"To each and everyone all over the world who (has) had Mr K in their heart, the beautiful messages, the many prayers and generous donations, to you we will be forever thankful," Ms Van Den Bergh wrote on Instagram.

"If it had not of been for everyone's love and support and generosity, Mr K wouldn't be here today."

Ms Van Den Bergh said Kenny still required 24-hour care but was doing better.

He is currently breathing on his own, but has to use a tracheotomy to help with breathing.