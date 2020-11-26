Menu
Crime

Insta influencer in drug bust sent to live with gran

by Greg Stolz
26th Nov 2020 12:18 PM
An Instagram influencer arrested over the same drugs bust  as former NRL star Michael Gordon has been ordered by a court to live with her grandparents as her pro surfer boyfriend fights for bail.

Mikayla Noakes, 20, her partner Tate Robinson, 21, and Gold Coast Titans player turned coach Gordon were among seven people arrested in police raids last weekend over their alleged involvement in a cross-border cocaine and MDMA racket.

Tate Robinson and Mikayla Noakes in a candid kiss pic for their Instagram followers. Picture: Instagram/taterobinson
Noakes, who had been living with Robinson, had her bail varied in Tweed Heads Local Court on Thursday requiring her to reside with her grandparents.

Her curfew was also tightened from 7pm to 7am as part of her bail conditions.

 

 

Mikayla Noakes leaves Tweed Heads Court with her grandmother after having her bail varied. Picture: Greg Stolz
Gordon, a former NSW State of Origin player who was stood down as a Titans assistant coach after his arrest, has been bailed to reappear in court on December 14.

Robinson, who was denied bail after being arrested last Saturday, is expected to apply for bail later today.

 

Robinson has been ordered by the court to live without Noakes after the duo’s alleged involvement in a cross-border cocaine and MDMA racket.Photo: Instagram/taterobinson
The drug syndicate's alleged ringleader, Jack Stuart Jones, 21, is in custody facing almost 30 charges including directing a criminal group and supplying cocaine.

Titans refuse to address unsettling rumour

Titans axe Gordon 'until further notice' after drug supply charges

Mikayla Noakes was living with her boyfriend Tate Robinson but has now been ordered to reside with her grandparents. Picture: Instagram/mikaylajane23
Former Gold Coast Titan and NRL player Michael Gordon is released after being arrested for alleged drug-related offences. Picture: Scott Powick
