Insta-model’s road rage excuse: ‘I’ve had a bad day’

Insta-famous bikie girlfriend Allaina Vader has been accused of a vicious road rage attack. Picture: Instagram

INSTA-FAMOUS bikie girlfriend Allaina Vader sobbed yesterday when she was denied bail after being accused of viciously beating, eye-gouging and biting a woman in a road rage attack at Robina.

Vader, who is legally known as Allaina Jones, is alleged to have growled like an animal and told the woman: "You've just caught me on a really bad day.''

Police allege she attacked the woman who approached her after Vader was seen driving recklessly in Markeri St about 5pm on May 16. Officers said the woman's children watched the attack from their car.

Vader was arrested at her Robina home on Tuesday morning, allegedly obstructing police after she was caught naked. A male officer tackled her to the ground before she could put clothes on.

Vader is accused of putting the woman in a headlock, punching her in the head, gouging her eyes and biting her face.

Police allege Vader "growled like an animal" and tore skin from the woman's face, and kicked her in the back of the head and stomach.

Vader is the girlfriend of former Hells Angels bikie Ben Geppert, who was arrested on drugs and other charges when police raided their home on Tuesday.

Vader and Geppert have large numbers of followers on Instagram and have been embroiled in a public spat with Vader's sister, Rikki Louise Sutton, and her boyfriend and former Bandidos bikie Brett Pechey.

Magistrate Brian Kucks denied Vader bail yesterday when she appeared in Southport Magistrates Court charged with assault occasioning bodily harm, assaulting and obstructing police and multiple traffic matters including overtaking when not safe and driving in a bike lane.

"Due to the seriousness of the offence that you have been charged with and the strong evidence, I am of the opinion there is an unacceptable risk," Mr Kucks said.

Vader, who has a five-year-old child, waved to her mother when she walked into the courtroom yesterday and spent the 15-minute appearance alternating between playing with her long blonde hair and crossing her arms tightly across her stomach.

She wore an oversized long-sleeved grey shirt with her thumbs hooked through holes in the sleeves, and green shorts.

Vader pouted at three girlfriends supporting her in court.

When Mr Kucks denied bail, she began to sob.

"She will not handle it," her mother was heard saying.

Defence lawyer Ashkan Tai, of Ashkan Tai Lawyers, told the court that during the raid Vader was naked and had asked for time to get dressed, as only male officers were present.

She was wrestled to the ground by a male officer.

Mr Tai said police should have taken a female officer on the raid.

Mr Tai said the woman in the road rage incident had approached Vader first and knocked on her window after Vader allegedly drove in the bike lane and swerved over two lanes before stopping at a traffic lights.

"In the police evidence it demonstrates the victim has approached her first," he said.

"It's not just a case of road rage."

The matter will return to court on May 29.