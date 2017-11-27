Instagram fashion photo stars look to Playboy to inspire

A FORMER Lower Clarence photographer and her partner, who have mastered the art of "not being sleazy" are in high demand with international swimwear and lingerie labels.

Lovebirds Jesse Allen, 27, and Pixie Marlan, 24 -- who grew up around Northern Rivers -- said they were more than happy to be described as walking the tightrope between smut and art photography for their work.

Work by Jesse Allen.

Allen's latest social media offering involves a model arched on a remote coral cay with nothing protecting her modesty except for two dollops of sunscreen on her chest.

"Sex sells, but there's an art to making it not look sleazy," said Allen.

It's a style the pair have been perfecting after working together for Burleigh fashion label Princess Polly four years ago.

Work by Jesse Allen.

When the pair became busy shooting private clients on weekends they went out on a limb and kicked off their own business, called Creatif Company.

It's seen them spend most of the past year working overseas shooting fashion campaigns at exotic locations in the Bahamas, United States, Europe and the Maldives.

Work by Jesse Allen.

"We've just spent most of the past 12 months away, we've got so much work on now it's crazy coming into Christmas," Allen said.

"It's mostly swimwear brands, US and international brands we've been working with at the moment.

"If we're not shooting we're on emails, if we're not doing that we're editing or planning trips away - when we go away now it's not for a holiday its for work."

The pair said they were happy to push the boundaries for what is accepted in fashion catalogues and on social media.

Work by Jesse Allen.

Marlan said the pair found the 2016 revamp of Playboy - which saw models put on some clothes - an inspiration.

"We look to Playboy now and it's really inspiring," said Marlan, who is a self-taught photographer.

"We like to be cheeky and push the boundaries as much as we can without it being over-the-top sex."

Allen said the pair didn't get jealous while working in such close quarters with models during raunchy shoots.

Jesse Allen and Pixie Bella have emerged as some the most in demand swimwear photographers on the country. Picture Glenn Hampson.

He said working as a couple was an advantage.

"There's none of that, being in a relationship," he said.

"You hear horror stories from models getting freaked out, or not feeling comfortable or photographers not getting the shot because they don't want to be that creep.

"But when I have Pix with me it's a lot more comfortable - everyone's more relaxed, which means you get the shot."