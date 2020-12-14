Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Mikayla Noakes leaves Tweed Heads Court earlier in November.
Mikayla Noakes leaves Tweed Heads Court earlier in November.
News

Instagram model pleads guilty to drug charge

Jessica Lamb
14th Dec 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 6:59 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A NORTH Coast Instagram model, arrested in the same drug bust as former NRL star Michael Gordon, has pleaded guilty to another drug charge.

Instagram influencer Mikayla Noakes' case appeared in Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday where her lawyer pleaded guilty, on her behalf, to a charge of possessing a prohibited drug from an arrest on November 14.

The 20-year-old also faces charges of taking part in the supply of a prohibited drug and participating in a criminal group to contribute to criminal activity from allegedly taking part in a cross-border cocaine and MDMA supply ring.

 

Mikayla Noakes.
Mikayla Noakes.

 

The Casuarina woman is one of seven facing the court for the alleged drug gang including her surfer boyfriend Tate Robinson, 22.

Mr Robinson is facing 20 charges including participating in criminal group activity and supplying dangerous drugs on an ongoing basis.

The couple have not entered pleas to those charges.

Court documents revealed Noakes was pulled over by police after she sped past the officers' car doing about 130km/h in a 100km/h zone travelling southbound on the M1.

Noakes tested positive for cocaine in a roadside drug test at the Chinderah service station and a plastic resealable bag containing cocaine was found in her driver's side door pocket.

Her November 14 charges came just a week before police raids arrested and charged the alleged drug ring on the weekend of November 21 and 22.

He case is set to return to court on January 15.

More Stories

alleged drug supply cocaine drug ring mikayla noakes twdcourt twdcrime twdnews twdpolice tweed heads local court
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Clarence Valley‘s most influential people #30-27

        Premium Content Clarence Valley‘s most influential people #30-27

        News Two loud voices, one strong group, a fruity pick and an arty type open up the Power 30 list of those who made a difference in the past 12 months.

        62 people appearing in Grafton court today

        Premium Content 62 people appearing in Grafton court today

        Crime Find out who's appearing in Grafton court today, Monday December 14

        Police appeal for information over brawl stabbing

        Premium Content Police appeal for information over brawl stabbing

        Crime Police are investigating an assault in Yamba overnight

        LAST DAYS: Local news, rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content LAST DAYS: Local news, rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites