Instagram stunner’s sexting troubles

Golf sensation Paige Spiranac has vented her frustration about the topic of sexting and the hard lessons she’s learned along the way.

Paige Spiranac is encouraging critics to get to know her beyond the "clickbait."

On Sunday, the golfer-turned-influencer posted a series of Instagram stories that appeared to reference recent articles tied to last week's episode of her "Playing A Round" podcast, in which she and her co-host discussed sexting.

"I hate clickbait and false headlines. This is getting insane. My DMs are a dumpster fire right now," Spiranac wrote alongside a screenshot of a story.

During Tuesday's instalment of "Playing A Round," Spiranac elaborated on the subject of sexting, noting she isn't a fan.

"This is another thing that really pisses me off, if a guy is asking for a picture, you also have to return the favour with another picture. And it's not that I really care to see it, it's more just collateral. I need to have something of yours because you have something of mine," Spiranac said. "And, I learned that the hard way."

Back in March, Spiranac relived the hell of a "horrible" nude photo scandal she endured in years past. And while the 27-year-old has long been candid about her experiences, she's frustrated some messages have been lost in translation, shutting down nude photo requests in the process.

"Please stop asking me for nude pictures and if I want to exchange nude pictures," Spiranac wrote on her Instagram story.

"I try to have fun and be as real/honest as I can. But lately the clickbait headlines are twisting everything I'm saying. It's frustrating because I want to put out entertaining content. But people will only see a headline and make a snap judgment about who I am," she continued.

Spiranac added while she's enjoyed stepping out of her comfort zone on the podcast, she's hopeful critics will listen before casting stones.

"I'm going to be taking risks because that's the only way to grow," she said of her podcast. "Some of it will work, some won't but I hope you take the time to listen and not judge me based on a clickbait headline."

