Institution in Grafton to close down

THE NORTH Grafton General Store 'The Hospital Shop' will close it's doors on Friday following a post on the business' Facebook page.

"It is with heavy hearts we have made the very difficult decision to close our shop,” they wrote.

"We have enjoyed catering for you over the last eight and a half years, you have all made our work days happy, fun, sad, enjoyable, easy, challenging and so many other things.

"We will miss helping people through some of the difficult times they experience at the hospitals.

"This was one of the hardest decisions we have ever made and was not one that was taken lightly.”

The community has reflected on their sadness for the closure, with some remembering the yummy food, people and the friendly service.

Craig Howe has commented on his disappointment with rules from upper management.

"It is sad and disappointing. Unfortunately there have been a number of things beyond our control that have lead up to this,” he wrote.

"None of which we have had any control over. But hey at least people can't buy sugary drinks on the hospital grounds any more, made zero people healthier but cost 4 people their jobs. nothing like a well thought out plan from the pencil pushers. And that was only the final straw so to speak.”