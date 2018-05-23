Instructor lost sight of novice diver before tragic find

Bethany Emily Farrell, who drowned during a scuba diving tour in the Whitsundays on February 17, 2015. Her death is now the subject of a coronial inquest.

A WHITSUNDAY diving instructor averted her gaze for just seconds before she lost a British tourist embarking on her first ever scuba diving expedition.

Bethany Emily Farrell's lifeless body would be scooped from the ocean floor at Blue Pearl Bay, off Hayman Island, by the same Wings Diving Adventures worker less than an hour later.

Now-former instructor Fiona McTavish told a coronial inquest scrutinising the February 17, 2015 death of Ms Farrell that she had turned her head to navigate coral in what was a relatively unfamiliar route.

Ms McTavish said she diverted her small introductory diving group of two, plus herself at this point, from its usual path to avoid crossing paths with an advanced, or rather certified, dive group.

"I didn't want to get mixed up with that group again, so I diverted back ... through another coral bommie formation," Ms McTavish said.

"So, I turned that corner away from the certified divers, so that's when I did a roll to see where I was going, so I didn't hit any of the coral.

"That's when I turned back and could no longer see Bethany."

She initially thought Ms Farrell may have accidentally joined the advanced group, or made her own way back to the surface.

However launching into search mode, Ms McTavish eventually found Ms Farrell's body in deeper waters, away from the agreed diving path.

"I believe it was about an hour (before Ms Farrell was found)," she said.

INQUEST BEGINS: Patrick and Caron Farrell heading into Mackay Courthouse for the coronial inquest into the death of their daughter Bethany Emily Farrell, 23 (inset), during a scuba diving tour in the Whitsundays on February 17, 2015. Luke Mortimer

Ms McTavish, who took advantage of legislation preventing her from incriminating herself, spoke directly to Ms Farrell's parents, Patrick and Caron Farrell after giving evidence.

"I'd just like to extend my sympathy to all of Bethany's family and friends," she said.

"In the short time that I knew Bethany, I saw that she was a happy, bubbly person.

"I will always remember the 17th of February with a heavy heart."

Ms Farrell, a 23-year-old hailing from Essex, had only been in Australia six days when she embarked on a tour with DL20 Trading Pty Ltd (operating as Wings), alongside two friends.

The inquest into Ms Farrell's death on the edge of the Great Barrier Reef, overseen by Coroner David John O'Connell, started on Tuesday in Mackay Courthouse.

It will determine how Ms Farrell died, what caused her death and whether the conduct of her dive excursion followed best safety principles.

The inquest will also consider whether the weather, location and ocean conditions on the day were suitable for novice divers.

It is also looking into how Ms Farrell become separated from her group and whether novice divers should first demonstrate basic skills in controlled environments before hitting the open water.

Wings Diving Adventures (DL20 Trading Pty Ltd) was previously fined $160,000 in the wake of a Workplace Health and Safety Queensland investigation.

Blue Pearl Bay, off Hayman Island in the Whitsundays.

It determined Ms Farrell became separated from her dive instructor, Ms McTavish, after her group mingled with an advanced diving group also in the water on the day.

The inquest was told on its first day Ms Farrell had been seen flailing on the surface of the water sometime after she became separated with Ms McTavish.

"Mr Philip Brown, a dive instructor from the New Horizon, was standing on the deck. He'd just finished gearing up for his dive," counsel assisting John Aberdeen said.

"Mr Brown saw a diver surface. The diver gave the impression of being in distress and called for help. The diver was on the surface for a short time and then disappeared under the water again."

The crew member of New Horizon, which was also conducting tours in the bay, tried to find Ms Farrell, to no avail.

The inquest was also told no location-based risk assessments were routinely carried out by Wings, Ms Farrell had trouble with the regulator on her diving equipment before embarking on her dive and that introductory divers were not shown how to properly use buoyancy control devices (BCD) provided to them.

Bethany Emily Farrell, pictured a few hours before she drowned while on a scuba diving tour in the Whitsundays.

Mr and Mrs Farrell have flown into Mackay to attend the inquest and provided a statement through their barrister, Scott McLennan.

They described Ms Farrell as "kind, loving, generous" and "treasured and missed by so many".

"The Office of Industrial Relations carried out an investigation in which we were promised that 'no stone would be left unturned' - which in my opinion has not been lived up to," the couple said.

"This did lead to a trial in which a non (conviction) recorded fine of $160,000 was awarded at Proserpine Court in March, 2017 for general supervisory failings by the company.

"We gradually became concerned with aspects of the investigation and as such formally requested that the Coroner ordered an Inquest into Bethany's death. We also held meetings in Australia, where we expressed our concerns when we came out from the UK last year for the court hearing and held extensive discussions regarding Bethany's case.

" ... we are well prepared and have engaged a barrister to represent our interests and intend that this time no stone will be left unturned in our fight for truth and justice for Bethany."

The inquest was due to finish on Thursday and results were expected soon after.