Urgent help needed for FNQ marsupial’s survival

NUMBERS of a marsupial known as the rat kangaroo have shrunk so much in the Far North, an "insurance population" is needed to ensure the species does not go extinct.

A report released today by WWF Australia has found northern bettongs have been reduced to just two populations in the wild - numbering at most 2500 - with researchers saying drastic measures are needed to save the animals.

Northern bettongs, also known as rat kangaroos, are endemic to the Wet Tropics and are currently listed as endangered in Queensland.

The small marsupials are about the size of rabbits and have broad heads with flattened, naked noses and short, pointy ears.

Northern bettong (Bettongia tropica) at a wildlife care house in Ravenshoe, Queensland. Photo: Stephanie Todd

The species is at risk of being preyed upon by feral cats, competing with feral pigs for food, and are threatened by loss of indigenous fire regimes and climate change.

The final report of the five-year Northern Bettong Project, led by the conservation group, has found northern bettongs are only found at Lamb Range and Mt Spurgeon on the Tablelands.

It is estimated the species has suffered a decrease in area of occupancy by about 70 per cent from 500 to 145 square kilometres in the past three decades.

Scientists have recommended the establishment of an "insurance population", with figures showing populations are veering towards critically endangered status.

An insurance population aims to establish and maintain a population of healthy, genetically diverse animals in captivity that maintains their wild traits and are able to be successfully released in to the wild when required.

"Establishing an insurance population, free from pests, would also give the species a chance if there was a disaster at Lamb Range," said WWF Australia's Tim Cronin.

"But this would need to be managed very carefully.

"It's not too late for the northern bettong, but our window of opportunity for action is closing fast."