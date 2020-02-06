INTENSE RAINFALL: Severe weather warning issued by BoM

A severe weather warning for heavy rainfall has been issued for the Northern Rivers area.

A severe weather warning for heavy rainfall has been issued for the Northern Rivers area.

THE Bureau of Meteorology has this morning renewed its calls for people to stay safe, with rainfall expected to increases across the Northern Rivers.

In a severe weather warning issued just before 5am, the BoM said a low pressure trough was deepening in the area.

"This trough is expected to linger near the coast and in the longer-term gradually shift southwards during Friday and over the weekend," it explained on its website.

"Intense rainfall is also possible for some areas with this system.

"Heavy rainfall, which may lead to flash flooding and riverine flooding, is possible for parts of the Northern Rivers, Mid North Coast and eastern parts of the Northern Tablelands forecast districts from today.

"The location of the heaviest falls will be determined by the movement and strength of the coastal trough, and by where thunderstorms occur.

"It is most likely that the heaviest rainfall will be focused about the Northern Rivers or northern parts of the Mid North Coast today, shifting a little south to the Mid North Coast during Friday.

"A Flood Watch has also been issued for a number of river catchments along the north coast."

BoM says it is closely monitoring the situation.

The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

Don't drive, ride or walk through flood water

Keep clear of creeks and storm drains

If you are trapped by flash flooding, seek refuge in the highest available place and ring 000 if you need rescue

Be aware that run-off from rainfall in fire affected areas may behave differently and be more rapid. It may also contain debris such as ash, soil, trees and rocks

After bushfires, heavy rain and the loss of foliage can make the ground soft and heavy, leading to a greater chance of landslides

Stay vigilant and monitor conditions. Note that the landscape may have changed following bushfires

For emergency help in floods and storms, ring your local SES Unit on 132 500.

The next Severe Weather Warning will be issued by 11am.