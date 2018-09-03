Menu
A pool of blood on the street outside the Commonwealth Hotel in Casino is believed to be from a man who was shot in the shoulder by an unidentified person in a car at 11pm on Saturday night.
Crime

Intent to murder: Casino man faces court over shooting

Liana Turner
by
3rd Sep 2018 10:51 AM
A MAN accused of a drive-by shooting in Casino has fronted court.

James Robert Rawlings, 35, appeared in prison greens in the dock of Lismore Local Court this morning.

Police will allege the Casino resident was shot a 31-year-old man who was walking on Canterbury St, Casino about 11pm on Saturday.

Mr Rawlings was arrested on Arthur St yesterday and was charged with shooting with intent to murder and discharging a firearm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Solicitor Thomas Trembath made no application for bail on Mr Rawlings' behalf and it was formally refused.

Mr Trembath said a brief would need to be compiled in relation to Mr Rawlings' two charges of "These allegations arose on September 1," Mr Trembath said.

"They are matters that require the order of a brief or timeline of a brief."

Magistrate David Heilpern ordered the brief of evidence be filed by November 5.

The matter will return to Lismore Local Court the following day, when Mr Rawlings is due to appear via video link.

Mr Rawlings was allegedly in a car travelling west on Canterbury St at the time.

When emergency services arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound to his left shoulder.

He remains in Lismore Base Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

