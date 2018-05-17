Sour Patch taste testers needed

Sour Patch Australia is looking for taste testers. Picture: Supplied.

Sour Patch Australia is looking for taste testers. Picture: Supplied.

CAN you eat a lemon without pulling a face?

Do you have a penchant for eating super sour sweets that would make others squirm?

Then you could be what an international confectionery maker is looking for.

Sour Patch Australia is offering a sweet opportunity for serious sour-lovers to push their tastebuds to the limits.

The brand, which is popular in the US, is on the hunt for volunteers to join a tasting panel for its Sour Patch products.

But it probably wouldn't suit your average sweet-tooth. Only those with the strongest tolerance to sour goods will make the cut.

Prospective panellists should be able to eat a lemon without pulling a face. Picture: Supplied

Applicants should have fully operational "sourness receptors" on their tongues - but how you go about testing their functionality is up to you.

Those who think they're up for the challenge should also be able to eat an entire lemon, and make it appear as though they're enjoying it.

But conversely, you better be able to unashamedly screw up your face for at least five seconds to ensure the ultimate sour experience is up to scratch.

Only those with the strongest tolerance to sour sweets will make the cut. Picture: Supplied

Sour Patch Australia's head sour taster Sarah Calman will lead the panel, and said there are some new face-scrunching products in the works.

"Sour Specialists on the panel will need to prepare for watery eyes and extreme scrunched-up faces from the super 'sour-then-sweet' flavour punch," Ms Calman said.

"We are currently working on some exciting new sour sensation products that will blow sour fans' socks off.

"There are a number of secrets to creating delicious sour-tasting treats and we're looking for committed fans who can help unlock tastebud tingling combinations."

Head to www.facebook.com/sourpatchanz to apply to join as a Sour Specialist with Sour Patch.

Successful applicants will be notified by June 8, 2018.