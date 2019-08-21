Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - BUSTED: Traffic and Highway Patrol officers stopped an international driver on the Pacific Highway at Bom Bom allegedly doing 150km/h in a 100km/h zone.
SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - BUSTED: Traffic and Highway Patrol officers stopped an international driver on the Pacific Highway at Bom Bom allegedly doing 150km/h in a 100km/h zone. NSW Police
Crime

International driver busted 50km/h over speed limit

Jarrard Potter
by
21st Aug 2019 6:08 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DRIVER on an international licence was stopped by Traffic and Highway Patrol officers on the Pacific Highway at Bom Bom allegedly speeding 50km/h over the limit.

About 7.30am on Wednesday morning, a Coffs Harbour Highway Patrol officer was travelling north on the Pacific Highway at Bom Bom when a silver Toyota Aurion was detected travelling south at allegedly 150km/h in a 100km/h zone.

Police stopped the vehicle, and the driver produced an international driver's licence.

The driver was issued with an infringement notice for exceeding the speed limit by more than 45km/h, and his licence privileges were suspended in NSW for six months.

The vehicle's plates were not seized as they were registered in Queensland.

clarence crime international licence speeding traffic and highway patrol
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Meet the next generation of line-haul drivers

    Meet the next generation of line-haul drivers

    Careers 'With this training program, we're able to grow our own team of competent drivers'

    Surf Life Saving boss arrested over alleged $2.7m fraud

    premium_icon Surf Life Saving boss arrested over alleged $2.7m fraud

    News The man formerly in charge of lifesaving has been arrested

    ‘Taken way too soon’: Pizza delivery driver named

    premium_icon ‘Taken way too soon’: Pizza delivery driver named

    News Heartfelt tributes paid to an 18-year-old Pizza delivery driver

    Arrest made over brazen robbery of charity

    premium_icon Arrest made over brazen robbery of charity

    Crime Man charged with break, enter and steal offences today