International mixer brings talent to TAFE

Peter Dyball, who has toured the world mixing for bands such asthe Eagles and Kasey Chambers, at work in the Grafton TAFE music course recording studio - working as their technical officer.

Peter Dyball, who has toured the world mixing for bands such asthe Eagles and Kasey Chambers, at work in the Grafton TAFE music course recording studio - working as their technical officer. Adam Hourigan

AFTER more than 30 years in the music industry touring nationally and internationally and working alongside music greats such as The Eagles, Pete Dyball says it's time to pass on some of his knowledge to the next generation at TAFE NSW.

Despite his experience, in 2014 Mr Dyball completed a Diploma of Sound Production at TAFE NSW Grafton to gain a formal qualification.

"I walked into TAFE NSW with an open mind because I wanted to see how music production was being taught at a grassroots level. The course has a great balance between learning theory and developing practical skills in the studio and during live performances,” My Dyball said.

Peter Dyball, who has toured the world mixing for bands such asthe Eagles and Kasey Chambers, at work in the Grafton TAFE music course recording studio working as their technical officer. Adam Hourigan

Mr Dyball received the TAFE NSW Award of Excellence for the Diploma in Sound Production in 2014 and was also recognised as the 2014 TAFE NSW Creative Industries Student of the Year. He has since been employed as a technical officer at TAFE NSW Grafton.

"It's such a pleasure working with teachers and students in the multi-million dollar music production studio at TAFE NSW Grafton. It's a state-of-the-art facility.

"Every month the Diploma and Certificate IV Sound Production, Performance and Screen and Media students come together to perform at a public concert which forms part of their assessment.”

"They are working in a simulated, professional, full production company, which gives them the real-world experience needed to work in the industry. The next concert is on September 27 and we encourage the community to come along.”

Mr Dyball toured extensively with music industry greats and has owned a recording studio near Coffs Harbour for the last 30 years.

"I've worked with some big names along the way such as Angus and Julia Stone, Vikka and Linda Bull, Troy Cassar-Daley, Paul Kelly, Lucinda Williams and toured with The Eagles when Kasey Chambers was their special guest.

"I've been working with country music star Kasey Chambers for the last 16 years as her front-of-house engineer. I've toured with Kasey nationally and worked as her tour manager for international gigs, so it keeps me very current in the industry.”

Mr Dyball is now studying a Certificate IV in Training and Assessment, with a view to teaching in the future.

"I'd like to be more involved in teaching, inspiring and mentoring up-and-coming music industry professionals and pass on what I have learned.”