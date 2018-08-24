International paddling showcases zest for life

DRAGON BOATS: Last month Grafton Dragon Boat Club paddler Gillian Goddard, along with more than 3000 breast cancer survivors, attended the International Breast Cancer Paddling Commission dragon boat festival in Florence, Italy.

It was the single biggest women's sports event in the world this year.

More than 120 teams from 18 countries around the world raced on the Arno River in the historic European city.

Goddard has been paddling on the Clarence River for more than a decade as part of the Grafton club.

"Dragon boating is a wonderful sport - suitable for all ages, good for fitness, great for making new friends and it is amazing where it can take you both in Australia and internationally,” she said.

"The festivals are for breast cancer survivors. We all race hard but they are a participatory festival as our true race is against the insidious disease and our zest for continued life.”

The festival occurs every four years with countries around the world tendering for the opportunity to host.

It has yet to be decided where the next festival will be held, but it will occur in 2022.

For Goddard, who has now paddled at four of the quadrennial events all the way back to Caloundra in 2007, the experience of coming together with other survivors is "amazing”.

Only 1800 paddlers were involved in the festival more than 10 years ago, but that number has only increased since with 3000 participants taking to the water four years ago in Sarasota, Florida.

"I have paddled at four of these IBCPC Festivals and they have all been amazing events,” Goddard said.

"I have also raced at sporting regattas around Australia. All events are great fun and very exciting,” she said.