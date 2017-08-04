International parrot convention at South Grafton

Tullara Connors with her mum Noddy Connors in front of a statue of a glossy black cockatoo erected in honour of dad and husband Neville Connors as they prepare for the Aves International Parrot Convention.

AN unusually high volume of psittacine aviculture experts will fly into Australia and emerge on the Clarence Valley for the next few days as a highly regarded international conference gets under way on the banks of our great river system.

In plain English that means it's once again time for the AVES International Parrot Convention at the South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.

The late Neville Connors and Dave Harrison came up with this ambitious plan for the Clarence Valley and established the international event in 1993. Since then it has attracted guest speakers and visitors from across the country and the globe every two years.

Neville's wife Noddy Connors has been helping to keep her late husband's love of parrots alive through the family's Casuarina Parrot Gardens at Ramornie and the biennial international event.

This weekend marks the 25th year of hosting "Australia's premier parrot conference” with another full program of guest speakers and activities for visitors to enjoy.

Social activities kicked off last night with a guest speaker meet and greet and will continue this morning with a bus trip to Yamba and boat ride across to Iluka before heading back to Grafton for the first of the guest speaker's addresses after lunch.

This year guests hail from India, Brazil, France, Spain, South Africa, USA and from around Australia.

Noddy said it was a huge team effort to keep the not-for-profit organisation going with a handful of locals involved and lots of support from outside of the area including AVES members from the Gold Coast and Newcastle.

"It's easier now we can all communicate online. Most of the people who attend the conference come from out of town and overseas. We have people from New Zealand, Saudi Arabia and Western Australia coming this year,” Noddy said.

She said the conference had a world class reputation due to its top line speakers. "It is the best one in Australia so people from overseas often let me know they are coming anyway and offer to do talks because they will be here regardless.”

Noddy said speakers were chosen for their expertise in aviculture, and AVES has had representation from more than 17 different countries over the past 25 years.

Since the previous Grafton conference (2015), the Connors family commissioned a giant sculpture of their parrot garden logo, a glossy black cockatoo, to erect on the Ramornie property as a permanent memorial for Neville and to honour the late parrot devotee, husband and father.

According to Noddy, he would be "extremely happy” to see how the plan he and Dave hatched all those year ago is still flying high.

"The Grafton event is the envy of avicultural conventions around the world.”