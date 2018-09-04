Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MP Kevin Hogan discusses the first stage of the Caisno Saleyard upgrade with Richmond Valley Council general manager Vaughan Macdonald.
MP Kevin Hogan discusses the first stage of the Caisno Saleyard upgrade with Richmond Valley Council general manager Vaughan Macdonald. Marc Stapelberg
Politics

International relationships for Page's biggest producers

by Caitlan Charles
4th Sep 2018 12:16 PM

WITH FIVE major agricultural industries on the North Coast; sugar, blueberries, macadamia, beef, member for Page, Kevin Hogan has been working behind the scene to secure a strong relationship with Asia for the producers in Page.

This comes as Prime Minister Scott Morrison will travel to Indonesia to secure a landmark free trade deal set to benefit Australian farmers.

A few weeks ago, Mr Hogan took four industry representatives to meet the consul general for China in Sydney a few weeks ago.

"A macadamia representative, dairy, beef, blueberries, to have dinner there,” he said.

"70 per cent is about what this region exports, 40 per cent of that is to China. 10 years ago, it was virtually nothing.

"Blueberries are on the protocol list to negotiate (for China) to get access.

"But macadamias are exported more than 70%, we took a representative from that industry and since the meeting, we've had one of the Chinese province send a delegation here (on Friday) to meet some of our producers.”

With Australia and China's relationship strained over the last few months, strengthening Australia's ties with Asian countries relationship could be a chance for Australian industries to capitalise on exports.

Mr Hogan said this was a chance for producers from Page to develop a strong relationship with China.

"I expressed the friendship that we have and the importance we have to each other,” he said.

"In our region, most of our exports are agriculture and they're clean. We export clean product, which is important to (China), but they are important to us so we want to keep fostering that relationship.”

With Australia's strained relationship with China

agriculture beef blueberries china kevin hogan macadamia sugar cane
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Protest signs multiply in lead up to extraordinary meeting

    Protest signs multiply in lead up to extraordinary meeting

    News GALLERY: With the extraordinary meeting only hours away, more signs have cropped up to protest the Yamba lights proposal

    Where are the Clarence Valley's worst spots for Magpies?

    Where are the Clarence Valley's worst spots for Magpies?

    News Help us create an interactive map so you can exercise in peace

    Why spring is the season to strike a bargain

    premium_icon Why spring is the season to strike a bargain

    Property Clarence Valley property listings rise ahead of peak selling season

    'Offences far too serious to divert to Mental Health sphere'

    premium_icon 'Offences far too serious to divert to Mental Health sphere'

    Crime Application to be heard under the Mental Health Act denied

    Local Partners