Social media response to attack: The good, the bad, the ugly

REACTION to an attack designed for social media hit an international scale on the Daily Examiner's Facebook page, from heartfelt messages of support to simply abhorrent comments.

The DEX team were inundated with hundreds of posts, most of which offered condolences to families and victims or calls for unity in the face of this tragedy. However, more disturbing was the number of comments either supporting the actions of shooter Brenton Tarrant or making light of the incident through jokes or memes.

Two users have already been banned from the Daily Examiner Facebook page and reported to the National Security Hotline. One user, identifying as from New Zealand, posted the livestreamed footage along with a series of hashtags supporting the actions of Tarrant.

Meanwhile the other, identifying as a Grafton resident, posted several comments in support of Tarrant before going on to post a series of screen captures from the livestreamed footage which were appropriated into the Fortnite video game.

While technology has connected us on a global level, the ease of hiding behind a social media profile has also produced a platform for spouting hatred.

Despite this, the Clarence Valley community as a whole has shared expressions of love, unity, grief and outrage through social media. Here are a few constructive comments from our Facebook page:

Ripley Winchester: You only need to read the comments under the article DEX posted about the senator's comments issued on government letterhead to see that the terrorist's values and beliefs are definitely alive and well in the Clarence Valley. Hopefully being linked to such a tragedy can at least provide this town with an opportunity to stand up and tell these people that their opinions and hatred won't be tolerated.

Annie Bransgrove: We cannot blame one religion or one country or one town as a whole for anything. The only person responsible for his actions is that one person.

Alison Howlett What a waste of humanity. Words cannot express my loathing for this creature who is an Australian. Thoughts and prayers with the families.

Tania Halder: I have been reading the comments and strangely found people concerned for this terrorist's family and the neighbourhood he lived. I wish you people understand the pain of those families whom he massacred. Do you even know what it is for people who are always blamed for anything that happens in the world. Stop preaching hatred about Muslim community. They are human beings ! Terrorism has no religion or colour. Learn about different culture, country, people and religion. Stop preaching racism. Colour is beautiful.

Karen Giles: heartfelt for all of the families of the victims and also the family members of the perpetrator. Just simply horrific and shocking. We all deserve to live in peace regardless of race and religion.

Anne Pitkin: Tears, Shock horror and shame that such evil is associated with not only our country but our home town. I feel so terrible for the people and families affected by this evil act of terrorism.

Billy Frans: So many people arguing on here about religion. How do you not just see the tragedy in this.. I Seen one comment on here, that the Muslim's created this mess.. Go and uppercut yourself if you can't feel for the innocent people killed. What a waste of life.

Report any posts which support acts of terror or violence toward others to the National Security Hotline by phoning 1800123400.