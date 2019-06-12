International star coming to the North Coast

SOME SONGBOOK: Music legend Kris Kristofferson will be playing Coffs Harbour in October but tickets are already selling fast.

IT'S not often Clarence music fans get the chance to see an international music legend perform in the vicinity of their own backyard but here's your opportunity.

Three times Grammy winner, Rhodes scholar, actor, storyteller and undisputed country music superstar Kris Kristofferson returns to Australia for a national tour with band The Strangers, which includes a concert at the C.ex in Coffs Harbour in October.

A limited number of tickets for the Coffs show are on sale now and as demand is indicating, you had better be quick to grab them through the Club's website or over the phone.

Having accomplished more in his lifetime than most performers dream of, Kris Kristofferson has recorded more than 30 albums and written some of the greatest songs of all time, including Me and Bobby McGee, Help Me Make It Through the Night, Sunday Morning Coming Down and For the Good Times.

Artists who have recorded and achieved chart success with a song written or co-written by Kris Kristofferson include Jerry Lee Lewis, Waylon Jennings, Johnny Cash and Janis Joplin who recorded Me and Bobby McGee - a song forever linked to Janis.

By 1987, it was estimated that more than 450 artists had recorded Kristofferson's compositions.

He is an award-winning actor and appeared in over 70s films - include his Golden Globe winning performance in the 1976 version of A Star Is Born, alongside Barbra Streisand. Other films include THE "Blade” trilogy, "Lone Star,” "A Soldier's Daughter Never CrieS”, "Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore”, "Blume In Love”, "Cisco Pike”, and "Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid”.

Recent films include "Fast Food Nation”, "Dreamer: Inspired By A True Story”, "The Jacket”, "Silver City”, "He's Just Not That In To You” and "Dolphin Tale”.

Music lovers will not want to miss the opportunity to see Country Music Hall of Fame's Kris Kristofferson and The Strangers live on stage performing the hits from the Kristofferson songbook.

Tickets on sale C.ex Coffs Harbour website or 6652 3888.