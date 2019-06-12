Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SOME SONGBOOK: Music legend Kris Kristofferson will be playing Coffs Harbour in October but tickets are already selling fast.
SOME SONGBOOK: Music legend Kris Kristofferson will be playing Coffs Harbour in October but tickets are already selling fast. Ash Newell
Music

International star coming to the North Coast

Lesley Apps
by
12th Jun 2019 7:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT'S not often Clarence music fans get the chance to see an international music legend perform in the vicinity of their own backyard but here's your opportunity.

Three times Grammy winner, Rhodes scholar, actor, storyteller and undisputed country music superstar Kris Kristofferson returns to Australia for a national tour with band The Strangers, which includes a concert at the C.ex in Coffs Harbour in October.

A limited number of tickets for the Coffs show are on sale now and as demand is indicating, you had better be quick to grab them through the Club's website or over the phone.

Having accomplished more in his lifetime than most performers dream of, Kris Kristofferson has recorded more than 30 albums and written some of the greatest songs of all time, including Me and Bobby McGee, Help Me Make It Through the Night, Sunday Morning Coming Down and For the Good Times.

Artists who have recorded and achieved chart success with a song written or co-written by Kris Kristofferson include Jerry Lee Lewis, Waylon Jennings, Johnny Cash and Janis Joplin who recorded Me and Bobby McGee - a song forever linked to Janis.

By 1987, it was estimated that more than 450 artists had recorded Kristofferson's compositions.

He is an award-winning actor and appeared in over 70s films - include his Golden Globe winning performance in the 1976 version of A Star Is Born, alongside Barbra Streisand. Other films include THE "Blade” trilogy, "Lone Star,” "A Soldier's Daughter Never CrieS”, "Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore”, "Blume In Love”, "Cisco Pike”, and "Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid”.

Recent films include "Fast Food Nation”, "Dreamer: Inspired By A True Story”, "The Jacket”, "Silver City”, "He's Just Not That In To You” and "Dolphin Tale”.

Music lovers will not want to miss the opportunity to see Country Music Hall of Fame's Kris Kristofferson and The Strangers live on stage performing the hits from the Kristofferson songbook.

Tickets on sale C.ex Coffs Harbour website or 6652 3888.

entertainment kris kristofferson live music what's on
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Break the cycle of domestic relegation

    premium_icon Break the cycle of domestic relegation

    Opinion 'The cost of living and owning a house has become a ridiculous financial juggling act between both partners'

    ARTEFACTS: What's on at the gallery

    ARTEFACTS: What's on at the gallery

    Art & Theatre There is plenty to see at Grafton Regional Gallery this week

    OUR SAY: Sport fans spoilt for choice

    premium_icon OUR SAY: Sport fans spoilt for choice

    Opinion June is a great time to be alive if you're a sports fan

    River of learning honours Aboriginal culture

    River of learning honours Aboriginal culture

    News A special celebration inspires students to "celebrate culture”