International visitors flock to North Coast

Ron Bloxham captured this view of a popular spot over Christmas, Main Beach Yamba.

Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan has welcomed an increase in international visitors travelling to the North Coast in the year to December 2016.

The International Visitor Survey released today, shows 331,000 international visitors travelled to the North Coast and spent $198 million.

"More international tourists are visiting our region and are staying longer and spending more,” Mr Hogan said.

"This is great news for our community and local tourism jobs.”

Produced by Tourism Research Australia, the International Visitor Survey shows 331,000 international tourists visited the North Coast last year, an increase of 28 per cent from three years ago.

International visitors spent $198 million locally while holidaying on the North Coast, an increase of 28 per cent compared with three years ago.

Visitor nights also recorded growth, with international tourists staying 359,000 nights, or an average of 11 nights per visitor - an increase of almost 20 per cent from three years ago.

"The survey shows the tourism industry on the North Coast continues to register strong growth, driving local jobs and economic growth,” Mr Hogan said.

"Tourism remains an important focus for the Government, with our vibrant tourism sector forecast to continue its growth trajectory over the next decade.”

The Coalition Government is acting to further harness the growth in tourists from key Asian nations including through a landmark open aviation market between China and Australia increasing aviation capacity, trial of 10 year multiple entry visas and enabling Chinese nationals to apply for visitor visas online.

A recent announcement of additional flights between Indonesia and Australia will also increase flight capacity by up to 13 per cent and initiatives such as streamlining visas in key markets like Indonesia will further stimulate visitors.

To support the tourism industry to grow further the Coalition Government has committed a record $639 million for Tourism Australia to market Australia overseas.