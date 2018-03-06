International Women's Day celebrations in Grafton

GETTING TOGETHER: The staff from CRANES get ready to celebrate International Women's Day.

GETTING TOGETHER: The staff from CRANES get ready to celebrate International Women's Day. Caitlan Charles

CRANES proudly celebrate International Women's Day to make a difference.

We believe every day is an opportunity to celebrate women's visibility as impressive role models in every aspect of life.

Each year the world inspires women and celebrates their achievements, from the political to the social, while calling for gender equality.

Since the early 1900s, International Women's Day has been observed and is now globally recognised each year on March 8.

One of the most global advantages about International Women's Day is that it is not affiliated with any one group, but brings together governments, women's organisations, business services, small and large corporations, charities, local community groups and services plus a plethora of other parties.

International Women's Day is a significant landmark of the women's movement - a day to reflect on the achievements, generate debates and urge further action.

Women have realised that their empowerment is not only necessary for improving their own quality of life but that gender equality is a basic condition for a free and just society. Women's rights are part of the broader concept of human rights and it's up to each and every one of us to abide by them, regardless of gender affiliation.

The past and present are abundant of inspiring women figures that manage to make life choices outside of the framework of the traditional gender role prescribed. But still we shouldn't forget that the history of gender equality is still being written.

What better way is there to celebrate women during International Women's Day than by supporting them and the contributions they've made to make our world a better place? The original aim of International Women's Day was and still is to achieve full gender equality for women around the world.

This year on March 8, CRANES will host a Celebration of Difference featuring guest speakers including First People's Association for people with a disability CEO June Reimer and CRANES First People Services senior manager Dorothy Pholi. Senior sports executive Deidre Anderson, who has held positions at both an international and national level and her contribution to elite sport has been acknowledged worldwide, will add to the mix of very special guest speakers.

Join us on International Women's Day, March 8, for an afternoon of music, film and personal journeys.