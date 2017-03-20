Internet flood folly

THE rain certainly does make us all go a little stir crazy. And stuck inside, it seems social media is the new place to relieve our water-laden stress levels.

Trawling through the various places of the web Saturday, it ranged from some helpful, some cheeky, and other downright foolish.

Navigating the roads of the area is a lot easier in our modern world than it was 10 years ago. There are excellent resources in Live Traffic and MyRoadInfo that are regularly maintained and easily accessible from devices, but even still - the up-to-the minute information that was coming from live at the scene was impressive, and certainly helpful to those navigating their way through the water, whether it was to get home to visit family, or travellers coming for weddings.

Then there was the cheeky. From Buy, Swap, Sell posts looking for expressions of interest in familiar looking wooden boats, to reports that the Grafton Bridge would soon be covered in water that probably weren't helpful, but gave a chuckle to those in the know, and were soon dismissed for the frauds they were.

The foolish though, goes to a post of a flooded road, with the invitation to tell the poster whether or not to drive through it. Yes, it's a joke, but when the subject matter may actually be close to those who were in danger over the weekend, it's no wonder it even attracted the attention of Richmond police. Forget it, it's just not funny.