OMG: The internet is blowing up over this image on the Higgins Storm Chasing Facebook page.
Offbeat

Internet goes nuts for ex-Tropical Cyclone Penny

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
3rd Jan 2019 9:24 AM | Updated: 9:30 AM

PEOPLE are swiping right for hilarious images of ex-Tropical Cyclone Penny.

Followers of the cyclone found it too hard to handle the unsolicited weather pic, with Higgins Storm Chasing taking to Facebook to share the side-splitting love story of Penny and Far North Queensland.

"Penny divorced Gulf after one day then went out with Cape for the night and is now married to Coral," the post read.

"I'll just leave it there I think and leave the whole graphic up to your imagination."

And the internet delivered, letting imaginations run wild with an accumulation of 1.2 thousand comments on the phallic-like image just 12 hours after it was posted.

"Great! Now, another site my wife won't let me look at," Allan MacFarlane said.

 

People went nuts over the image of ex-Tropical Cyclone Penny.
"Looks like Queensland is in for the mother of all turkey slaps," Nyomi Townson said.

Four hours later, a second image emerged and users quickly got to action.

 

A second image emerged, encouraging more side-splititng puns.
"How many inches do you think they might get out of it?" Raymond McDonnell said.

Thomas from the storm chasing team, who kick-started the gag, had a bit of fun of his own.

"Balls to the wall forecasting," he said.

 

People went nuts over the image of ex-Tropical Cyclone Penny.
"My girlfriend, while I'm replying to all these comments, utters the words 'It's really hard' - I'm done."

Bundaberg News Mail

