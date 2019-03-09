Interstate manhunt: Two arrests after shooting

Officers on Racecourse Road, Kensington after the shooting. Picture: Lawrence Pinder

TWO men have been arrested in Sydney's south-west following an interstate manhunt over a Melbourne shooting, which left one man dead and two others injured.

About 10pm on Friday, March 1, Victoria Police were called to a venue on Racecourse Road, Kensington, following reports of a shooting.

On arrival, police located three men - aged 30, 32, and 34 - with gunshot wounds.

One of the men was arrested after

One of the arrested men in custody last night. Picture: NSW Police

Two men were engaged by the Tactical Operations Unit

at an apartment block at Bankstown. Pictures: NSW Police



The younger man died at the scene, while the other two men were taken to hospital, where they remain undergoing treatment.

An investigation was launched by Victoria Police's Homicide Squad and Taskforce Echo, who requested assistance from the NSW Police Force's Criminal Groups Squad after receiving information three other men may have travelled interstate.

Following further inquiries, two men - aged 25 and 28 - were engaged by the Tactical Operations Unit at an apartment block at Bankstown, just after 9.30pm yesterday.

Police at the shooting scene in Melbourne on March 1. Picture: Lawrence Pinder



The younger man was arrested and taken to Bankstown Police Station, where he was charged with a Victorian arrest warrant for murder.

The older man was arrested after he jumped from a balcony to a lower floor and was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to Liverpool Hospital.

On release, he will be charged with a Victorian arrest warrant for murder.

It is expected the pair will appear at Parramatta Bail Court later today (Saturday 9 March 2019), where Victoria Police detectives will apply for the group's extradition to Melbourne.