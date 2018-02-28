Into the Blue with our ocean

Blue, the movie, is about the need to change the way the world treats the ocean. The film is showing in Yamba this weekend.

Blue, the movie, is about the need to change the way the world treats the ocean. The film is showing in Yamba this weekend. Contributed

Half of all marine life has been lost in the last 40 years. By 2050 there will be more plastic in the sea than fish.

The way the ocean operates is different to how we thought of it 100 years ago. We can no longer think of it as a place of limitless resources, a dumping ground, immune to change or decline.

Blue takes us on a provocative journey into the ocean realm, witnessing a critical moment in time when the marine world is on a precipice. Featuring passionate advocates for ocean preservation, Blue takes us into their world where the story of our changing ocean is unfolding.

We meet those who are defending habitats, campaigning for smarter fishing, combating marine pollution and fighting for the protection of keystone species.

This feature documentary comes at a time when we are making critical decisions that will decide the legacy we leave for generations to come.

Blue explores the way forward and shows us the time to act is now.

Director Karin Holden said all her life she's been a surfer, sailor and swimmer, but her relationship with the ocean changed significantly while making this film.

"Now, I sit by the shoreline and listen. And the ocean has never seemed more alive,” she said.

"A filmmaker tells a story by immersing themselves in a subject. I was literally able to do this by diving into the central character of the film. I would let the ocean hold me, knowing this would guide my instincts while making Blue.”