Into the minds of business owners

GETTING to the heart of what makes a business tick is no easy task and a regional development program aims to do just that.

Regional Development Australia Northern Rivers posed a series of questions to local businesses in the region in an effort to help develop strategies to push businesses forward.

The data has been posted in what has been dubbed the “North Coast Skills Snapshot” and available as a resource for prospective businesses, local councils and other government agencies.

The report highlights a series of “skills gaps”, with management, marketing, technology and industry specific skills lacking in the region right now.

Of 175 responses across the North Coast, 54 per cent said finding someone with the right skills in the region was a challenge, along with 45 per cent citing remote location as a challenge.

However, 77 per cent of businesses still recruited from the local area.

Business owners also made it clear they saw having a skilled workforce as the biggest factor impacting them in the next five years but understanding digital technology would be the biggest supporting factor in the same time period.

Director of RDA Northern Rivers Tim Williamson said they designed the program in a particular way in order to help key decision makers “better understand the local skills gaps and key skills issues from the employers’ perspective”.

From there, the RDAMNC and RDA Northern Rivers will continue to develop a comprehensive ‘North Coast Employment Strategy”.

“We need strategic solutions that are relevant to our regions, not cities. The North Coast Employment Strategy will identify opportunities as well as issues that need to be addressed and provide a road map for the region,” director of Regional Development, RDA Mid North Coast Kerry Grace said.

The report also offered recommendations for fostering a sustainable workforce starting with building opportunities for relevant workplace-friendly training to upskill staff.

It also highlighted the need to generate better links between employers and labour markets and help support businesses to form workforce development plans.

More info at www.rdanorthernrivers.org.au