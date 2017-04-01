Menu
Daylight Saving.
Daylight Saving.
Letters to the Editor

The 'intolerable impost' of daylight saving differences

11th Oct 2018 6:00 AM


IT SEEMS absolutely terrible that people and businesses will have to tolerate (once again) the incredible inconvenience of having to put up with a neighbouring state being in a different time zone.

It seems unbelievable that anyone should be subjected to such an intolerable impost.

Of course somehow these same people have managed to handle the fact that, to do business with South Australia, Northern Territory or Western Australia (and heaven forbid!) someone overseas, they have had to deal with the same problem.

The closer one gets to the tropics the less variation there is in daylight hours. In Northern Queensland the "daylight saving" changes become extremely inconvenient.

Get over it or get up earlier!

F. BARNES, Toowoomba

