Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gardening

Invasion of the armyworms leaves Brisbane lawns in ruin

by Thomas Morgan
3rd Mar 2020 12:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

SQUADRONS of vicious armyworms are ravaging gardens across the southeast following recent rains, with a prominent park now a battlefield.

Residents have been warned to be on the lookout for small purple and red flies, with an expert saying just one insect could lay enough eggs to finish off an entire lawn.

The invasion has led panicking locals to clear shelves of product used to combat armyworms at some hardware and garden stores.

Dean Tunley, who runs Dean's Garden and Lawn Care, said the outbreak was the worst since Cyclone Debbie, since the grubs struggle to gain a foothold in drier weather.

Army worms are invading backyards across southeast Queensland. Picture: File.
Army worms are invading backyards across southeast Queensland. Picture: File.

"It's the wet weather," Mr Tunley said. "Normally, the ground is too hard because it's Australia."

"It's just ideal conditions for long grub (armyworm) at the moment," he said.

"I've been spraying it left, right and centre."

Mr Tunley said areas of Logan, Coomera, Pimpama, Helensvale, Pacific Pines and Ripley had been worst affected.

"It usually starts from one area and works its way down," he said.

It comes as one recently rejuvenated park in Brisbane's inner north has been ravaged by the pest.

Army worms on the march through the New Park at Ascot, which was only opened last year. Picture: Thomas Morgan.
Army worms on the march through the New Park at Ascot, which was only opened last year. Picture: Thomas Morgan.

Parts of the New Park for Ascot, which opened along Lancaster Rd in October last year, have turned brown, with Brisbane City Council admitting they've gone into battle against army worms.

"Council became aware of potential armyworms at Ascot Park in 2019 and treatment was undertaken," a council spokesman said.

"The site continues to be monitored."

The surge in cases has caused a run on grub-killer at hardware stores.

"These products have seen an increase in popularity following the recent rain in Queensland, which is common following wet weather conditions," Bunnings garden care buyer David Woodford said.

armyworms biosecurity gardening infestation lawn lawngrubs

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        HEARTWARMING: Biggest smiles as aged care meets child care

        premium_icon HEARTWARMING: Biggest smiles as aged care meets child care

        News It’s on for young and old as a pre-school and aged care home create connections that bring a big smile

        FATAL CRASH: Court to hear victim impact statements

        premium_icon FATAL CRASH: Court to hear victim impact statements

        News Victim impact statements to be read over fatal car crash

        FOUND: Prince Street crash driver identified

        premium_icon FOUND: Prince Street crash driver identified

        News Police catch up with driver who fled the scene after crashing

        IN COURT: 42 People appearing in Court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 42 People appearing in Court today

        Crime Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today