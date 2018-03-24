'Concerning' marks found on dead bodies at Bribie Island

Bodies of a man and woman have been found at Bribie Island this morning. It is understood they were in the water for 24 hours. Via 7 News Brisbane.

A MAN and a woman have been found dead on Bribie Island this morning.

Police are investigating the circumstances around the cause of death after the bodies were found at the northern tip of the island around 8.15am.

Police were called to the scene my a member of public who was checking on turtle nests in the area.

Bribie Island

A jet ski was located nearby and investigations are underway to determine whether it belongs to the man and woman.

Water police, detectives and scenes of crime officers have traveled to the island and a crime scene has been established.

Senior Sergeant Scott Wiggins said police were treating the discovery as suspicious.

"The deceased were in the water for over 24 hours, wearing bathing suits not life jackets," Snr Sgt Wiggins said.

"There were some injuries to the bodies and we're conducting investigations. It is fair to say there are some marks we are concerned about.

"They could have been caused by the environment. The bodies were found on the open surf of Bribie Island while the jet ski was on the calm side.

"It is a remote area and a tricky one to get to. It is also a magical part of the world and a very sad thing to happen to this community."

Police are appealing for information from the public as to the identity of the man and woman, in particular, if anyone has not returned or may have been travelling to or from Bribie Island.

Investigations are continuing to determine the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

More to follow.