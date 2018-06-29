Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
St Paul's Glenreagh Catholic Church as it was destroyed by fire.
St Paul's Glenreagh Catholic Church as it was destroyed by fire. Su Crocker-Salmon
News

Investigations continue into church fire

Rachel Vercoe
by
29th Jun 2018 8:00 AM

A HISTORIC building in a quiet Coffs Coast town was destroyed by fire in the early hours a month ago, now, police are appealing for further public information.

Detectives are investigating the suspicious fire that destroyed St Paul's Catholic Church in Glenreagh.

The fire broke out on Sunday, May 27 just before 5am.

When emergency services arrived on scene, the church was found to be well alight.

It was eventually extinguished by Fire and Rescue NSW officers, however the building was completely destroyed.

A crime scene was established and examined by forensic specialists.

Detectives from Coffs/Clarence Police District, with assistance from the Financial Crimes Squad's Arson Unit, are investigating the circumstances surrounding the blaze.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page goo.gl/ufnwvS

Related Items

arson church fire coffs clarence police coffs coast glenreagh investigation
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    WATCH: First segment lifted onto Grafton bridge piers

    WATCH: First segment lifted onto Grafton bridge piers

    News First precast segment to be laid on piers later today

    COUTTS SPEAKS: But will their votes count?

    premium_icon COUTTS SPEAKS: But will their votes count?

    Community Residents' vote could impact village name change proposal

    BEHIND THE DESK: Who's to blame for Socceroos disaster?

    BEHIND THE DESK: Who's to blame for Socceroos disaster?

    News The Socceroos are out of the World Cup. Whose fault was it?

    • 29th Jun 2018 10:00 AM
    Signs out, cameras in for deterring tree vandalism

    Signs out, cameras in for deterring tree vandalism

    Council News Decision made on tree vandal punishment

    • 29th Jun 2018 10:27 AM

    Local Partners