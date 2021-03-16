Menu
The area of a landslip on the Big River Way
News

Investigations into landslip which caused traffic delays

Adam Hourigan
16th Mar 2021 12:45 PM
Authorities are still investigating the cause of a landslip that combined with a crash on the Pacific Highway caused extensive traffic delays last week.

A spokesman for Transport for NSW said temporary repairs to mitigate the recent slip on the Big River way near Byrons Lane were carried out on Friday. Further inspections of the area following recent rain were continuing.

“The area of the slip is directly downstream of repairs carried out around four years ago,” the spokesman said.

“During the previous repairs, an additional protection area was constructed downstream to strengthen the riverbank. The latest slip is outside of this area.”

The cause and solution of slope rehabilitation can be complex as it could be due to a combination of extended wet weather periods, frequent minor flooding, tidal action and flow velocities of the river.

Work to repair the slip at this location will start once a solution has been determined.

More information about the work being carried out on Big River Way is available at https://www.rms.nsw.gov.au/projects/big-river-way-glenugie-tyndale.

