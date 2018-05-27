Investigations underway into historic church fire

POLICE and Rural Fire Service investigators are looking into two fires within 24 hours in Glenreagh, which destroyed the St Paul's Catholic Church and severely damaged a shed.

Around 5am, fire services including local RFS and Fire Rescue NSW were called to the blaze, but found the church fully alight, and were unable to save the building.

The church blaze was the second structural fire in 24 hours in the region, after a shed containing a number of vehicles was engulfed in flames, causing significant damage.

Clarence Valley Rural Fire Service district manager Superintendent Stuart Watts said both RFS and NSW Police were investigating the cause of the two fires.

"The church was totally destroyed by the fire, and significant damage was done to the shed and vehicles that were inside, so we will be investigating to get to the bottom of the matter," he said.

After a busy morning, Supt Watts praised the efforts of the fire crews involved in containing the two fires.

"A considerable number of resources from both RFS and Fire and Rescue NSW were used to contain the fire, and they did a fantastic job in the circumstances."