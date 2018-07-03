Investing for social good in Grafton

INVESTMENT: CoVESTA's Daniel Noble and Housing with Purpose's Judy Banko outside the first house CoVESTA is looking to invest in in Grafton.

INVESTMENT: CoVESTA's Daniel Noble and Housing with Purpose's Judy Banko outside the first house CoVESTA is looking to invest in in Grafton. Adam Hourigan

A CHANCE meeting between two people this year has grown to an Australian first in Grafton that lets people invest in property as they help support their local community.

Housing With A Purpose managing director Dr Judy Banko was at a meeting on fractional investment, which gives investors the opportunity to purchase a share of a property.

There she met Daniel Noble, the CEO of CoVESTA, one of Australia's newest companies in the field.

Dr Banko said they talked about Housing With A Purpose's work in trying to buy a house in Grafton so a mental health program for women coming out of hospital can continue its work.

"The man who owns the house was thinking of selling, and if the property was sold ... the program would lose out because the house is already set up for its client base,” she said.

"This house has been used by Cranes for more than 20 years and they've acquired a lot of experience with mental health as a result, and the program has been really successful - which is why we want to secure the house so it can continue.”

Mr Noble said he was pleased to help with CoVESTA to offer 1 per cent blocks of the property to investors.

People who normally donate to charities can invest as little as $3000 in an investor syndicate and once the syndicate is full the property will be bought under their names and held in a trust for five years.

"The Grafton property market is experiencing good growth which is forecast to continue. We had this view that instead of asking people for a donation, people can invest in a property, so you're not only helping yourself but you're making a contribution to the community,” Mr Noble said.

For more, go to www.

covesta.com.au or www. housingwithapurpose.org