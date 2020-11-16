Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
ASX down: Australian share market shuts due to ‘data’ fault
ASX down: Australian share market shuts due to ‘data’ fault
Business

Investors left fuming after ASX shuts down

by John Rolfe
16th Nov 2020 11:53 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Australian share market has shut down this morning due to a "data" fault that has left investors high and dry.

"The ASX equity market is currently paused and there is no trading while we investigate market data issues," a spokesman for the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) said this morning.

"ASX apologies for the disruption and is working to rectify the issue as soon as possible." The $2 trillion bourse averages more than one million equity trades a day.

It is the first outage in more than four years.

Before the breakdown at about 10.25am, the ASX 200 was up 79.1 points or 1.23% at 6484.3.

Originally published as Investors left fuming after ASX shuts down

More Stories

asx business data issue financial market

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Owner reveals plan for 37-lot Yamba subdivision

        Premium Content Owner reveals plan for 37-lot Yamba subdivision

        Property Over 30 small parcels of land are to be sectioned off between the Yamba waterfront and adjoining properties, causing concern among residents

        Man faces court for smashing mother’s boyfriend’s car

        Premium Content Man faces court for smashing mother’s boyfriend’s car

        Crime A 19-year-old South Grafton man has appeared in court charged with damaging the...

        ‘It was exactly what hell would look like’

        Premium Content ‘It was exactly what hell would look like’

        Feature Despite the terrifying experience, firefighter Steve Smith said he was proud to...

        Full list of winners from Clarence Valley Sports Awards

        Premium Content Full list of winners from Clarence Valley Sports Awards

        Sport The calibire of the 13 category winners on the night proved not even a pandemic...