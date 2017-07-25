Invisible illness a parking problem

TAKE NOTE: Lynne Stoddart is often asked why she parks in disabled spots so she had a sticker made (inset) to explain the reason.

WHEN Lynne Stoddart tells you a story, her eyes light up, her cheeks swell red and she smiles a cheeky smile.

And she's in agony.

Lynne suffers from fibromyalgia and recently made an addition to "Honey”, her car, to inform people of her condition.

The bumper sticker, placed almost in the opposite position to her disabled sticker on her front windscreen, reads: "Not all disabilities are visible. I have fibromyalgia.”

"People look at you when you get out of a car with the disabled sticker and say, 'Where's your wheelchair? Where's your walking stick?'” she said.

"And they say, 'Gee you look good today,' and you feel in the worst condition.”

Ms Stoddart got the bumper sticker made by Kye at Cansdell Signs to help not only spread awareness for her condition but also for others who suffer from it or know someone who does.

"Kye even put the butterfly on there, which is the symbol for fibromyalgia, he's done a great job,” she said.

Ms Stoddart said the syndrome, of which she's been diagnosed for more than 30 years, keeps her in constant pain.

"It's like a steam roller rolls over you four or five times,” she said.

"Headaches, migraines, everything hurts - the only part of my body that doesn't have pain is my hair.”

The syndrome brings constant headaches, migraines, cognitive problems, chronic fatigue and masks many other symptoms.

"You have trouble doing things, holding objects, sometimes my hips will just go or even my feet will stop taking the weight,” she said.

"It's a completely debilitating illness.”

However Ms Stoddart said she refused to let the illness keep her down, pushing through the pain to get out in the community.

"You've got to get out and do things, get out and do stuff and I try not to lock myself away,” she said.

"So I thought I'd get the word out to others, that if they want it Kye has it all set up and it's quite affordable and hopefully we can get a bit of awareness out there.

"It really robs your life.”