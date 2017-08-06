23°
Ionospheric scientist helped shape GPS

Lesley Apps
6th Aug 2017 5:00 AM
Dr Elizabeth Essex-Cohen in 1968.
DOCTOR Elizabeth Essex- Cohen's life ended suddenly in March 2004, when she was aged 64, just after the second Australian scientific satellite FedSat was launched.

The doctor was in charge of Global Positioning System- related research, a testament to her involvement with the development of GPS, which began in 1974 with the US Air Force Geophysical Research Laboratory near Boston. Here she evaluated the impact of ionospheric plasma on radio signals from satellites powering the proposed satellite navigation system, then called NAVSTAR. Dr Essex, as she was initially known, had in 1969 pioneered the first use, in Australia, of so-called beacon satellites to probe the ionosphere.

The first Australian scientific satellite, WRESAT, was launched from the (Australian) Weapons Research Station at Woomera, South Australia, in 1967. The second Australian scientific satellite, which Dr Essex-Cohen was overseeing when she fell ill, the micro-satellite FedSat, was launched December 14, 2002.

In her early years while carrying out PhD research at the University of New England at Armidale, she made a study of ionospheric irregularities, by bouncing radio waves of different frequencies off the underside of the ionosphere. After her PhD, Dr Essex-Cohen spent two years teaching at the University of the West Indies, and then was appointed as a lecturer in Space Physics at La Trobe University in 1968.

Shortly after her arrival at La Trobe, she set out to capitalise on opportunities for ionospheric research by monitoring radio beam from ATS-1 using an antenna pointed at the satellite but steadily rotating. By that means, the plane of polarisation of the received signal could be determined, which gives a direct measure of the Total Electron Content along the path. The fact that La Trobe Physics at that time had a fully equipped workshop was vital to her project.

As early as 1971, Dr Essex-Cohen collaborated with a worldwide group of ionospheric physicists ir to give a whole-Earth description of a huge ionospheric storm of that year. This collaboration, and participation with other space scientists, lead her to spend eight months at the US Air Force Geophysical Research Laboratory, just outside Boston. At the AFGRL, she made a study of the bending of radio waves from orbiting satellites, essential knowledge to check out the possibility of Satellite Navigation, then called SatNav but later on called GPS. Her AFGRL supervisor, Jack Klobuchar went on to develop a model (the Klobuchar Model) still in use that is used to make corrections to GPS due to ionospheric effects and without which GPS accuracy would be limited to tens of metres.

1974 was the "Year that Made Me” for Dr Essex-Cohen. Not only did she contribute as the only Australian Ionospheric Scientist to guide GPS design, and was the only woman to do so, but her relationship with a researcher at the MIT Artificial Intelligence Laboratory, Dr Harvey Cohen, deepened and she returned to La Trobe as Dr Elizabeth Essex-Cohen.

Dr Essex-Cohen at home attending to a Yagi antenna in 1975.
Dr Essex-Cohen continued as Lecturer/Senior Lecturer at La Trobe, teaching undergraduates and research students, continuing to explore ways to observe the ionosphere using the tools of the space age.

She attended a meeting with the government, leading to Commonwealth funding (amounting to $26million) to the FedSat Scientific Research satellite. For FedSat, she was in charge of GPS-related research. When FedSat was launched, on Saturday, December 14, she was able to respond to phone calls from the press but could not take part in TV interviews. She suddenly became ill and was in hospital by Christmas. She was ultimately diagnosed with mesothelioma. She had

a brief remission period and with her husband attended

an international conference on Wireless Science in January 2004, but her condition suddenly deteriorated and she died in March 2004.

She received many professional tributes, including a Special Session of the (International) Beacon Satellite Group. Touching is this tribute from Heather McCreadie, who gained a PhD at La Trobe: "Elizabeth was a role model for me. She was quiet and gentle, yet very determined. She helped me to become strong and stick by decisions. She showed me that being a scientist didn't mean I had to stop being a woman. Her example and leadership helped to forge my career. It is from her that I got my strength to continue to follow the path of science in the face of much adversity.”

Information supplied by Dr Harvey Cohen.

