BREAKING: IPART makes decision on council's SRV application

Clarence Valley Council mayor Jim Simmons and general manager Ashley Lindsay have staked the council's long term planning on IPART granting an 8 per cent rate increase.

CLARENCE Valley Ratepayers will pay an extra 8 per cent a year in their base rates after IPART approved an application for a Special Rates Variation.

The IPART chair Dr Peter Boxall said the application to permanently increase rates by a cumulative 26 per cent over the next three years was 18.5 per cent above the assumed rate peg increase over the period.

Dr Boxal said the council's financial sustainability was identifed as an issue in the 2015 Fit for the Future assessement, along with its ability to manage its infrastructure and services to the community.

He said since the council's first application, which was only partially successful, it has been able to demonstrate it has investigated alternative funding strategies, is making productivity improvements and has engaged the community on the need for a special variation.

"There was considerable opposition from the community to the rate increase proposed by the council and the impact on ratepayers will be significant," Dr Boxall said.

"But should the council proceed with its plans, we have assessed that the increase is reasonable as current rates are lower than those in similar council areas, rate payments as a percentage of average income is similar to neighbouring council areas and the council has a need for additional revenue to improve financial sustainability.

Ratepayers on minimum rates within the LGA (generally coastal village residential sites out of town) will experience increases consistent with those allowed under the SRV.

The IPART figures say an average Clarence Valley ratepayer will pay an extra $78 in 2018-19 and $253 cumulative incread over three years including the rate peg.