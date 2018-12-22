Ipswich brothers prepare for busy new year campaigns

MOTORSPORT: There's no rest for the wicked, as they say, and that applies for Ipswich's O'Connell family.

Ipswich brothers Cody and Casey have already got busy 2018-19 season schedules under way in positive fashion in their respective classes.

Splitting their time between Wingless Sprints and Junior Sedans, the Tivoli-based O'Connells have plenty of race meetings to keep them occupied throughout the season.

Despite experiencing a mixed start to his campaign in Wingless Sprints, Cody has improved his fortune. He collected back-to-back podium results in the previous two Ian Boettcher Race Parts Super Series rounds. He was a runner-up at Kingaroy Speedway and secured a third-place result during the rain-interrupted Toowoomba Speedway round.

Currently sitting second in the Super Series point standings, Cody ihopes to carry his front-running form through to the new year. Cody, 19, is preparing to make the 20 hour trip south to Warrnambool in Victoria to contest the Australian Championship from February 21-23.

"We had a tough start to the season, but off the back of our two podium finishes, we're feeling really good heading into the rest of the season,'' said Cody, after placing second at last season's Queensland title at Kingaroy Speedway.

"We're hoping to be able to maintain that for the Australian Championship.

"With over 100 cars expected to attend the Australian Championship, it's definitely not going to be an easy event, but we're hoping to be able to perform consistently throughout our heat races in order to qualify into the feature race and gives ourselves the best chance of a strong result."

Exciting track talent Casey O'Connell. 44 Photography

Not missing a beat this season, Cody's younger brother and current Northern Territory Junior Sedan champion Casey is also in good stead as he approaches the largest events on his calendar. Casey has already racked up four feature race wins.

Contesting the Queensland title at Gympie Speedway on January 5, Casey is hoping that the third time will be the charm, having made the podium in the previous two Queensland titles, placing third and second respectively.

A week later, the current Australia # 3 will attempt to improve on last season's result in the national title at Maryborough Speedway, making for what will be a hectic fortnight of racing. "I'm really looking forward to running the Queensland and national titles," Casey, 16, said.

"It's going to be a busy couple of weeks for us for two title events at two different tracks, but our pace has been really consistent so far this seasons so we're hoping to keep that up."

While Casey will be accompanied by his family for the Queensland title on January 5, Cody will be supported by his girlfriend Bek at Archerfield Speedway as he races on the same night, with the event supporting the World Series Sprintcars Championship.

Cody and Casey appreciate the support of 2018-19 season sponsors Darra Mechanical, O'Connell Smash Repairs, ATL Graphix, B&B Garage, Pirtek - Wacol, Tranzmile Wacol, Toowoomba Car Wreckers, and Bundamba Auto Wreckers, Col's Fibreglass, Plus Fitness North Ipswich, and Goodenough Cakes.

Their parents Annette and Adrian, nana and pop Spence, nana and pop O'Connell, and Cody's girlfriend Bek are also valued supporters.