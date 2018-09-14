Menu
Sharks spotted swimming past Maccas in flooded Ipswich street

by Chris Garry
14th Jan 2011 11:03 AM
The flooded Ipswich Motorway at Goodna on Thursday became a causeway.
** THIS STORY IS FROM THE 2011 FLOODS **

TWO bull sharks have been spotted swimming past the McDonald's restaurant in Goodna.

Goodna butcher Steve Bateman saw one of the sharks swimming through the flooded waters of Williams Street near his bucher's shop in the St Ives shopping centre yesterday.

There were several reports of another shark spotted in Queen Street, the main street through Goodna.

Bull sharks have been spotted in the Goodna sections of the Bremer River previously, with fishermen regularly catching them from the Goodna boat ramp.

Ipswich councillor for the Goodna region Paul Tully said while it may sound almost too bizarre to be real, the shark sighting was valid.

"It would have swam several kilometres in from the river, across Evan Marginson Park and the motorway," Cr Tully said.

"It's definitely a first for Goodna, to have a shark in the main street.

"I know Steve (Bateman) and he wouldn't say he saw a shark unless he really saw one.

"It's not like there have been polar bears or crocodiles spotted.

"Bull sharks have been in Goodna for a long time in the Bremer.

"They are regularly in the Brisbane River and often swim up. I know a number of fishermen who have caught bull sharks."

State Member for Bundamba Jo-Ann Miller also backed Mr Bateman's bull shark sighting.

"Steve wouldn't lie about something like that. He's very well known in the community."

Bull sharks are the third most likely shark to attack a human being. They are noted for their aggressive behaviour and often swim in shallow waters along coasts and rivers.

Mr Bateman was not available for comment.

Goodna was awash with water eight metres deep during the past 48 hours. The water receded dramatically overnight.

Police evacuated people from a large area of Goodna as large quantities of flammable gas spewed into the air yesterday.

Police said significant amounts of fuel had leaked into floodwaters from ruptured underground storage tanks at petrol stations near the St Ives shopping centre.

