Ipswich child sex abuse trial postponed

THE trial of a man accused of sexually abusing children in Ipswich will not continue this week.

A former Gladstone man pleaded not guilty on Monday to 19 sexual abuse charges including rape.

Prosecutor Mel Wilson told Brisbane District Court the alleged offences came to light after a child complained to a school nurse.

To protect the identity of the alleged victims, the man cannot be named.

However, the jury was discharged and the case adjourned for mention at a later date. -NewsRegional