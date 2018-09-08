Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Ipswich school 'deliberately' set on fire overnight

Rae Wilson
by
8th Sep 2018 4:12 AM

QUICK action from firefighters has prevented extensive damage to a school in Goodna overnight.

Police are investigating the suspicious building fire at Westside Christian College, with initial investigations indicating the fire was deliberately lit.

About 11pm, police and emergency services were called to the premises on Stuart Street to find a building well involved in fire.

Emergency services promptly extinguished the fire preventing further damage to the rest of the complex.

The building sustained significant damage including the front, ceiling and roof.


 

No one was injured as a result of the incident.

A crime scene has been established with scientific officers attending.

Any members of the public who have information in relation to this matter are urged to phone police.

If you have information for police, phone Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

editors picks fire goodna school
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Tulle twist on plastic bag problem

    Tulle twist on plastic bag problem

    News Grafton woman Leah Stevenson from Lasting Impressions Bridal and Formal Wear decided to create her own re-usable produce bags and share them with the community

    Junior decider set to be the best ever

    premium_icon Junior decider set to be the best ever

    Hockey FINEST of Grafton hockeys rising stars on show.

    An iconic part of Grafton's history turns 125

    premium_icon An iconic part of Grafton's history turns 125

    News After 125 years of holding prisoners, jail opens its doors to public

    Missing a bike in Yamba?

    Missing a bike in Yamba?

    Crime Yamba Police Station in possession of a number of bicycles

    Local Partners